Paris St-Germain 1-0 Nancy

PSG visit Barcelona on Wednesday trying to defend their 4-0 first-leg Champions League lead

Paris St-Germain and Nice both won on Saturday to make it a three-way tie on points at the top of Ligue 1.

Monaco - who are top on goal difference - can restore their three-point lead if they beat Nantes on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

PSG beat Nancy 1-0 thanks to Edinson Cavani's late penalty, his 37th goal of the season, and they were lucky not to concede when Alexis Busin's shot hit both posts.

Nice won by the same scoreline against Dijon, with Wylan Cyprien scoring in the 69th minute.