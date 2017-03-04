Match ends, Roma 1, Napoli 2.
Roma 1-2 Napoli
-
Napoli boosted their automatic Champions League qualification hopes by beating Roma in a game which leaves Juventus a step closer to the Serie A title.
Dries Mertens' double for Napoli has taken them to within two points of second-placed Roma, while Juventus will move 10 points clear if they beat Udinese on Sunday (14:00 GMT).
Belgium attacker Mertens dinked home Marek Hamsik's through ball to open the scoring and converted Lorenzo Insigne's pass to make it 2-0.
Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi was fortunate not to be sent off when he kicked keeper Pepe Reina. Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was dismissed for his protests.
Kevin Strootman scored late on for Roma, and Diego Perotti almost levelled in injury time with Reina producing a magnificent save to deny him.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 2Rüdiger
- 44ManolasBooked at 45mins
- 20FazioSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 52'minutes
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 6Strootman
- 16De RossiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forParedesat 79'minutes
- 8PerottiBooked at 90mins
- 4Nainggolan
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forSalahat 52'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Paredes
- 7Grenier
- 10Totti
- 11Salah
- 13da Silva Peres
- 15Vermaelen
- 18Lobont
- 19Ramses Becker
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 2Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 31GhoulamBooked at 83mins
- 30RogBooked at 17mins
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 66'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forMilikat 79'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensSubstituted forZielinskiat 74'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 3Strinic
- 4Giaccherini
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 11Maggio
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 32Pavoletti
- 42Diawara
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Napoli 2.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Amadou Diawara.
Offside, Napoli. Marko Rog tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Milik is caught offside.
Booking
Diego Perotti (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Diego Perotti (Roma) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Radja Nainggolan.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Napoli 2. Kevin Strootman (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lorenzo Insigne.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Roma).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Marko Rog (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Mohamed Salah (Roma) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a through ball.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Booking
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Roma).
José Reina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Peres with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Marek Hamsik.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Leandro Paredes replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Dries Mertens because of an injury.