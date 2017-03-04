German Bundesliga
1. FC Köln0Bayern Mun3

Cologne 0-3 Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez
Javi Martinez's goal was his first since November 2015

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory at Cologne.

Javi Martinez turned home Arturo Vidal's cross for the opening goal, with Juan Bernat lashing home early in the second half.

Franck Ribery fired in a third late on to secure the victory.

Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern have widened the gap between them and second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg on Friday night.

Elsewhere in Saturday's games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 74th and 75th Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 6-2.

Wolfsburg, in their first match under ex-Arsenal academy boss Andries Jonker, drew 1-1 at Mainz. Hoffenheim beat Ingolstadt 5-2 and Max Kruse scored twice as Werder Bremen beat bottom side Darmstadt 2-0.

Line-ups

1. FC Köln

  • 18Kessler
  • 16Olkowski
  • 4SörensenSubstituted forMarohat 56'minutes
  • 2Subotic
  • 34Rausch
  • 17ClemensSubstituted forRudnevsat 63'minutes
  • 6HögerSubstituted forJojicat 73'minutes
  • 3Heintz
  • 11Zoller
  • 13Osako
  • 27Modeste

Substitutes

  • 5Maroh
  • 8Jojic
  • 9Rudnevs
  • 24Klünter
  • 30Hartel
  • 32Ciftci
  • 35Müller

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 27Alaba
  • 18BernatBooked at 79mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 23VidalBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKimmichat 73'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forRafinhaat 82'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forRibéryat 52'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 7Ribéry
  • 10Robben
  • 13Rafinha
  • 14Alonso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Dr. Jochen Drees
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home Team1. FC KölnAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 3. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Pawel Olkowski (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Maroh (1. FC Köln).

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Kingsley Coman.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Philipp Lahm.

Attempt blocked. Dominic Maroh (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a cross.

Booking

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yuya Osako.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Arturo Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Marco Höger.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominic Maroh.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Artjoms Rudnevs replaces Christian Clemens.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Dominic Maroh replaces Frederik Sörensen because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Douglas Costa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Delay in match Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun2317514456
2RB Leipzig2315441949
3Bor Dortmd2312742743
4TSG Hoffenheim23101122041
5Hertha BSC221147637
6Eintracht Frankfurt221057335
71. FC Köln23896633
8Bayer Levkn239311-230
9B Gladbach23869-430
10SC Freiburg229310-1130
11Mainz 05238510-629
12Schalke23779328
13FC Augsburg23779-728
14Werder Bremen237412-1325
15VfL Wolfsburg236512-1323
16Hamburger SV225512-2420
17FC Ingolstadt235315-1818
18Darmstadt 98233317-3012
View full German Bundesliga table

