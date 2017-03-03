Eibar v Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone with a Real coach on Friday

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real Madrid's league match at Eibar on Saturday with injury.

The world player of the year, who scored twice in Real's 3-3 draw against Las Palmas on Wednesday, did not train with the team on Friday.

Real will also be without attacking duo Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata, who are both suspended.

Coach Zinedine Zidane earlier said: "Cristiano wasn't feeling 100% and that is why he did not train today."

Real are a point behind leaders Barcelona, but have a game in hand. The Catalan club host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.