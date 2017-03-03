Spanish La Liga
Eibar15:15Real Madrid
Venue: Ipurua

Eibar v Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone with a Real coach on Friday

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real Madrid's league match at Eibar on Saturday with injury.

The world player of the year, who scored twice in Real's 3-3 draw against Las Palmas on Wednesday, did not train with the team on Friday.

Real will also be without attacking duo Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata, who are both suspended.

Coach Zinedine Zidane earlier said: "Cristiano wasn't feeling 100% and that is why he did not train today."

Real are a point behind leaders Barcelona, but have a game in hand. The Catalan club host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Barcelona2517625057
    2Real Madrid2417523856
    3Sevilla2517442055
    4Atl Madrid2513752346
    5Real Sociedad251438545
    6Villarreal2511951742
    7Eibar251168839
    8Ath Bilbao251159138
    9Espanyol25997236
    10Celta Vigo241059035
    11Alavés25898-633
    12Las Palmas257810-429
    13Valencia258512-829
    14Real Betis247611-1327
    15Malaga256811-1026
    16Leganés255614-2021
    17Deportivo La Coruña244812-1320
    18Granada254714-2919
    19Sporting Gijón254516-2717
    20Osasuna251717-3410
    View full Spanish La Liga table

