Hearts players understand the Edinburgh club's expectations, says Ian Cathro

By Kenny Crawford

BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro looks concerned as his side lose to Partick Thistle
Ian Cathro's side lost to Partick Thistle on Saturday

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro insists his players have a full understanding of the size and magnitude of the club they represent.

Several of Cathro's recent signings are from various countries abroad, leading to some questioning their appreciation of the standards fans expect.

"This is tens of thousands of people's Real Madrid," said Cathro.

"Everybody understands clearly the size, the importance, how much love and passion there is for this club."

Hearts remain in fourth place in the Premiership but have gone four games without a victory.

Last week's Scottish Cup defeat by city rivals Hibernian, who are in the Championship, was followed by a top-flight defeat away to Partick Thistle.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired