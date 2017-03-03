German Bundesliga
FC Augsburg2RB Leipzig2

FC Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

Marvin Compper
Marvin Compper headed in Leipzig's second goal after the break

Second-place RB Leipzig were denied their 16th win of the Bundesliga season following a pulsating draw at Augsburg.

Augsburg took a surprise lead in the 19th minute when Kostas Stafylidis scored with a fierce 30-yard strike.

Six minutes later, Timo Werner equalised for the league debutants with a low finish - his 14th of the season.

Marvin Compper headed in shortly after the break to give the visitors the lead before Martin Hinteregger made it 2-2 after a superb Augsburg counter-attack.

Leipzig are now four points behind champions Bayern, who play at Cologne on Saturday.

Line-ups

FC Augsburg

  • 35HitzBooked at 68mins
  • 38Danso
  • 20Kacar
  • 36Hinteregger
  • 32FrambergerSubstituted forTeiglat 52'minutes
  • 14MorávekBooked at 33minsSubstituted forAltintopat 76'minutes
  • 21KohrBooked at 45mins
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 19Koo Ja-cheol
  • 25Bobadilla
  • 22Ji Dong-wonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLeitnerat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Leitner
  • 7Altintop
  • 16Janker
  • 24Gelios
  • 28Teigl
  • 31Max
  • 39Usami

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 20Schmitz
  • 4Orban
  • 33Compper
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 8KeitaBooked at 31mins
  • 13IlsankerBooked at 84mins
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forO Burkeat 83'minutes
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 11Werner
  • 10Forsberg

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Khedira
  • 17Upamecano
  • 19O Burke
  • 21Müller
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Selke
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
28,314

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AugsburgAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, RB Leipzig 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, RB Leipzig 2.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Foul by Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig).

Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Timo Werner following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Gojko Kacar.

Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Diego Demme.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Dominik Kohr tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Halil Altintop tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Kevin Danso tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Georg Teigl tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Halil Altintop replaces Jan Morávek.

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raúl Bobadilla (FC Augsburg).

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Naby Keita tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

Foul by Benno Schmitz (RB Leipzig).

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marwin Hitz (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd March 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun2216514153
2RB Leipzig2315441949
3Bor Dortmd2211742340
4TSG Hoffenheim2291121738
5Hertha BSC221147637
6Eintracht Frankfurt221057335
71. FC Köln22895933
8Bayer Levkn229310230
9SC Freiburg229310-1130
10B Gladbach22859-429
11Mainz 05228410-628
12FC Augsburg23779-728
13Schalke22769327
14VfL Wolfsburg226412-1322
15Werder Bremen226412-1522
16Hamburger SV225512-2420
17FC Ingolstadt225314-1518
18Darmstadt 98223316-2812
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired