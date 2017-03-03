FC Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

From the section

Marvin Compper headed in Leipzig's second goal after the break

Second-place RB Leipzig were denied their 16th win of the Bundesliga season following a pulsating draw at Augsburg.

Augsburg took a surprise lead in the 19th minute when Kostas Stafylidis scored with a fierce 30-yard strike.

Six minutes later, Timo Werner equalised for the league debutants with a low finish - his 14th of the season.

Marvin Compper headed in shortly after the break to give the visitors the lead before Martin Hinteregger made it 2-2 after a superb Augsburg counter-attack.

Leipzig are now four points behind champions Bayern, who play at Cologne on Saturday.