Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, RB Leipzig 2.
FC Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig
Second-place RB Leipzig were denied their 16th win of the Bundesliga season following a pulsating draw at Augsburg.
Augsburg took a surprise lead in the 19th minute when Kostas Stafylidis scored with a fierce 30-yard strike.
Six minutes later, Timo Werner equalised for the league debutants with a low finish - his 14th of the season.
Marvin Compper headed in shortly after the break to give the visitors the lead before Martin Hinteregger made it 2-2 after a superb Augsburg counter-attack.
Leipzig are now four points behind champions Bayern, who play at Cologne on Saturday.
Line-ups
FC Augsburg
- 35HitzBooked at 68mins
- 38Danso
- 20Kacar
- 36Hinteregger
- 32FrambergerSubstituted forTeiglat 52'minutes
- 14MorávekBooked at 33minsSubstituted forAltintopat 76'minutes
- 21KohrBooked at 45mins
- 3Stafylidis
- 19Koo Ja-cheol
- 25Bobadilla
- 22Ji Dong-wonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLeitnerat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Leitner
- 7Altintop
- 16Janker
- 24Gelios
- 28Teigl
- 31Max
- 39Usami
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 20Schmitz
- 4Orban
- 33Compper
- 23Halstenberg
- 8KeitaBooked at 31mins
- 13IlsankerBooked at 84mins
- 31DemmeSubstituted forO Burkeat 83'minutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 11Werner
- 10Forsberg
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Khedira
- 17Upamecano
- 19O Burke
- 21Müller
- 24Kaiser
- 27Selke
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 28,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, RB Leipzig 2.
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Foul by Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig).
Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Timo Werner following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Gojko Kacar.
Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Diego Demme.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Dominik Kohr tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Halil Altintop tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Kevin Danso tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Georg Teigl tries a through ball, but Raúl Bobadilla is caught offside.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Halil Altintop replaces Jan Morávek.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Bobadilla (FC Augsburg).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Naby Keita tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.
Foul by Benno Schmitz (RB Leipzig).
Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marwin Hitz (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moritz Leitner (FC Augsburg).
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).