Lazio 2-0 Roma
Lazio established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma in a derby marred by racist chanting.
Roma defender Anthony Rudiger was repeatedly subjected to racism from Lazio fans during the first half.
The chanting died down after the stadium announcer warned that the tie would be interrupted if it continued.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile scored as Lazio beat their rivals for the first time since 2013.
Lazio went ahead when Felipe Anderson burst down the right and pulled the ball back for Milinkovic-Savic to fire into the roof of the net.
Italy forward Immobile then tucked home their second from close range.
The second leg takes place on 5 April.
Juventus beat Napoli 3-1 in the other semi-final first leg.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1StrakoshaBooked at 76mins
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 8Basta
- 16ParoloBooked at 41mins
- 20BigliaBooked at 90mins
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forMurgiaat 90+2'minutes
- 6J LukakuSubstituted forCreccoat 80'minutes
- 10Pereira GomesSubstituted forBalde Diaoat 67'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 2Hoedt
- 9Djordjevic
- 11Crecco
- 14Balde Diao
- 18Luis Alberto
- 25Lombardi
- 31Adamonis
- 43Spizzichino
- 55Vargic
- 96Murgia
- 99Mohamed
Roma
- 19Ramses Becker
- 2RüdigerBooked at 72mins
- 20Fazio
- 44Manolas
- 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forTottiat 86'minutes
- 6Strootman
- 5ParedesSubstituted forPerottiat 63'minutes
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 11SalahSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 69'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 7Grenier
- 8Perotti
- 10Totti
- 15Vermaelen
- 16De Rossi
- 18Lobont
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5