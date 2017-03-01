Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Lazio2Roma0

Lazio 2-0 Roma

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring against Roma
Lazio are six-time winners of the Coppa Italia, last winning it in 2013

Lazio established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma in a derby marred by racist chanting.

Roma defender Anthony Rudiger was repeatedly subjected to racism from Lazio fans during the first half.

The chanting died down after the stadium announcer warned that the tie would be interrupted if it continued.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile scored as Lazio beat their rivals for the first time since 2013.

Lazio went ahead when Felipe Anderson burst down the right and pulled the ball back for Milinkovic-Savic to fire into the roof of the net.

Italy forward Immobile then tucked home their second from close range.

The second leg takes place on 5 April.

Juventus beat Napoli 3-1 in the other semi-final first leg.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1StrakoshaBooked at 76mins
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 3de Vrij
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 8Basta
  • 16ParoloBooked at 41mins
  • 20BigliaBooked at 90mins
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forMurgiaat 90+2'minutes
  • 6J LukakuSubstituted forCreccoat 80'minutes
  • 10Pereira GomesSubstituted forBalde Diaoat 67'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 2Hoedt
  • 9Djordjevic
  • 11Crecco
  • 14Balde Diao
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 25Lombardi
  • 31Adamonis
  • 43Spizzichino
  • 55Vargic
  • 96Murgia
  • 99Mohamed

Roma

  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 72mins
  • 20Fazio
  • 44Manolas
  • 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forTottiat 86'minutes
  • 6Strootman
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forPerottiat 63'minutes
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 11SalahSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 69'minutes
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 10Totti
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 16De Rossi
  • 18Lobont
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home14
Away22
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st March 2017

View all Italian Coppa Italia scores

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired