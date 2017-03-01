Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Schalke 04
Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th goal of the season as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to move into the German Cup semi-finals.
Lewandowski gave the home side an early lead as he chipped Franck Ribery's pass into the net after three minutes.
Thiago Alcantara then headed in Lewandowski's cross before the Polish striker tapped in Bayern's third.
Holger Badstuber was sent off for the visitors as he picked up his second yellow after a foul on Javi Martinez.
Borussia Monchengladbach also secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Hamburg.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 13Rafinha
- 8Javi Martínez
- 5HummelsSubstituted forBernatat 45'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 14Alonso
- 23VidalSubstituted forKimmichat 76'minutes
- 10Robben
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7RibéryBooked at 31minsSubstituted forComanat 67'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 18Bernat
- 21Lahm
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 4Höwedes
- 31Nastasic
- 24BadstuberBooked at 77mins
- 17Stambouli
- 21Schöpf
- 8Goretzka
- 10Bentaleb
- 6KolasinacSubstituted forKehrerat 60'minutes
- 19BurgstallerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
- 7MeyerSubstituted forCaligiuriat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Geis
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Aogo
- 18Caligiuri
- 20Kehrer
- 25Huntelaar
- 35Nübel
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14