Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Schalke 04

Robert Lewandowski (right) is the Bundesliga's joint top-scorer with 19 goals

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th goal of the season as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to move into the German Cup semi-finals.

Lewandowski gave the home side an early lead as he chipped Franck Ribery's pass into the net after three minutes.

Thiago Alcantara then headed in Lewandowski's cross before the Polish striker tapped in Bayern's third.

Holger Badstuber was sent off for the visitors as he picked up his second yellow after a foul on Javi Martinez.

Borussia Monchengladbach also secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Hamburg.