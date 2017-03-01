German DFB Cup
Bayern Mun3Schalke0

Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Schalke 04

Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski (right) is the Bundesliga's joint top-scorer with 19 goals

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th goal of the season as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to move into the German Cup semi-finals.

Lewandowski gave the home side an early lead as he chipped Franck Ribery's pass into the net after three minutes.

Thiago Alcantara then headed in Lewandowski's cross before the Polish striker tapped in Bayern's third.

Holger Badstuber was sent off for the visitors as he picked up his second yellow after a foul on Javi Martinez.

Borussia Monchengladbach also secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Hamburg.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Rafinha
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5HummelsSubstituted forBernatat 45'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 14Alonso
  • 23VidalSubstituted forKimmichat 76'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7RibéryBooked at 31minsSubstituted forComanat 67'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 18Bernat
  • 21Lahm
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 4Höwedes
  • 31Nastasic
  • 24BadstuberBooked at 77mins
  • 17Stambouli
  • 21Schöpf
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 6KolasinacSubstituted forKehrerat 60'minutes
  • 19BurgstallerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
  • 7MeyerSubstituted forCaligiuriat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Geis
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Aogo
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 20Kehrer
  • 25Huntelaar
  • 35Nübel
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st March 2017

View all German DFB Cup scores

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired