Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Las Palmas3

Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Gareth Bale (far left)
Gareth Bale (far left) is led away by team-mate Isco after his 47th minute sending off

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals as Real Madrid - who had Gareth Bale sent off - came from 3-1 down to draw with Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.

Isco gave Real an eighth-minute lead before Tana levelled with a firm shot.

Wales forward Bale was shown red early in the second half for shoving Jonathan Viera, who scored a penalty after a Sergio Ramos handball.

Kevin-Prince Boateng fired in moments later before Ronaldo's penalty and header earned Real a point.

Real Madrid's comeback was not enough to send them back to the top of La Liga. They now trail Barcelona by one point, although they have a game in hand on the champions.

Another extraordinary fightback by Real

Three days after Zinedine Zidane's side performed a great escape by coming from 2-0 down to defeat Villarreal, they produced a similar trick again.

But this result was even more extraordinary because Real played much of the second half with 10 men and were 3-1 behind until the 86th minute.

After Bale was sent off for an out-of-character shove, Las Palmas took advantage of the shell-shocked home side when Viera fired in from the spot after Ramos had handled David Simon's drive inside the area.

The Gran Canaria club, who had only managed one away win in La Liga this campaign, then added a third soon after when ex-Tottenham player Boateng beat keeper Keylor Navas to the ball to slot in.

Time was running out for Real, but they struck lucky in the 86th minute.

A firm cross from substitute James Rodriguez struck the hand of Dani Castellano. It appeared that the Las Palmas midfielder did not have time to move his hands away, but after short deliberation referee Fernandez Borbalan awarded a penalty. Ronaldo fired in from the spot.

With seconds of the match remaining, the Portugal forward, who appeared frustrated during the night, rose brilliantly to head in Rodriguez's cross.

Red mist descends on Bale

It was an unexpected flashpoint.

Bale began the match well, setting up Alvaro Morata in the first 30 seconds to tuck home, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

But in the 47th minute the night took a turn for the worse for the Wales international, who only recently returned from three months out with an ankle injury.

He twice clipped the heels of Viera before the Las Palmas player reacted. Referee Borbalan was set to show Bale a yellow card before the 27-year-old aggressively shoved Viera which prompted the official to show a straight red.

His suspension will be a blow for Real, with the forward having scored two goals since his comeback.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 29mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 4RamosBooked at 55mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 65'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 16KovacicSubstituted forBenzemaat 71'minutes
  • 11BaleBooked at 47mins
  • 21MorataBooked at 70minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutes
  • 7RonaldoBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 3Pepe
  • 9Benzema
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Modric
  • 20Asensio

Las Palmas

  • 13Varas
  • 2SimónBooked at 44mins
  • 3Lemos
  • 17BigasSubstituted forArtilesat 27'minutes
  • 23Castellano
  • 15Mesa
  • 24Domínguez
  • 4Gómez
  • 21VieraSubstituted forHalilovicat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Jesé
  • 7BoatengBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lizoain
  • 5García
  • 11Figueroa Cabrera
  • 14Trujillo
  • 16Artiles
  • 19García
  • 20Halilovic
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán
Attendance:
63,789

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLas Palmas
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away17
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 3.

Tana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Booking

Alen Halilovic (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Las Palmas 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mauricio Lemos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dani Castellano.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Las Palmas 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Jesé (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by David Simón.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Foul by Jesé (Las Palmas).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aythami Artiles.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by David Simón (Las Palmas).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roque Mesa (Las Palmas).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jesé (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Simón.

Tana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Alen Halilovic (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dani Castellano.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.

Foul by Vicente Gómez (Las Palmas).

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Alen Halilovic replaces Jonathan Viera.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Wednesday 1st March 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona2517625057
2Real Madrid2417523856
3Sevilla2416441952
4Atl Madrid2413652345
5Real Sociedad251438545
6Villarreal2511951742
7Eibar251168839
8Ath Bilbao241158238
9Espanyol25997236
10Celta Vigo241059035
11Alavés25898-633
12Las Palmas257810-429
13Valencia258512-829
14Real Betis247611-1327
15Malaga256811-1026
16Leganés255614-2021
17Deportivo La Coruña234712-1319
18Granada254714-2919
19Sporting Gijón254516-2717
20Osasuna251717-3410
