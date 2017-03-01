Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon

Lionel Messi headed Barcelona's first goal - his 36th goal in 36 games in all competitions for the club this season

Neymar scored a sublime goal as Barcelona turned on the style against Sporting Gijon to go top of La Liga - for at least two hours.

Lionel Messi's header and an own goal by Juan Rodriguez put Barca in control before Carlos Castro made it 2-1.

Luis Suarez and substitute Paco Alcacer extended the lead before Neymar's exquisite free-kick goal, with Ivan Rakitic completing the rout.

Champions Barca moved two points clear of Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side play later at home to Las Palmas (20:30 GMT).

Barca cruise to victory

There were thousands of empty seats at the Nou Camp - an indication of the mood following Barcelona's crushing 4-0 Champions League defeat against Paris St-Germain last month.

PSG visit Catalonia for the return leg next Wednesday confident of finishing the job yet Barca are at least fighting on the domestic front.

This was a routine win against poor opposition.

Sporting were 2-0 down after 11 minutes, Messi springing the offside trap to head the first before Rodriguez turned Suarez's cross over his own line.

Suarez did find the net before the interval before Alcacer, on for Suarez, made it 4-1.

The goal of the night belonged to Neymar, the Brazilian curling a delightful free-kick over the Sporting wall and into the top corner of the net.

Sporting's misery was complete thanks to Rakitic's thumping finish, Barca's 17th goal in three games against Gijon.