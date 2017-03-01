Match ends, Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1.
Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon
Neymar scored a sublime goal as Barcelona turned on the style against Sporting Gijon to go top of La Liga - for at least two hours.
Lionel Messi's header and an own goal by Juan Rodriguez put Barca in control before Carlos Castro made it 2-1.
Luis Suarez and substitute Paco Alcacer extended the lead before Neymar's exquisite free-kick goal, with Ivan Rakitic completing the rout.
Champions Barca moved two points clear of Real Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane's side play later at home to Las Palmas (20:30 GMT).
Barca cruise to victory
There were thousands of empty seats at the Nou Camp - an indication of the mood following Barcelona's crushing 4-0 Champions League defeat against Paris St-Germain last month.
PSG visit Catalonia for the return leg next Wednesday confident of finishing the job yet Barca are at least fighting on the domestic front.
This was a routine win against poor opposition.
Sporting were 2-0 down after 11 minutes, Messi springing the offside trap to head the first before Rodriguez turned Suarez's cross over his own line.
Suarez did find the net before the interval before Alcacer, on for Suarez, made it 4-1.
The goal of the night belonged to Neymar, the Brazilian curling a delightful free-kick over the Sporting wall and into the top corner of the net.
Sporting's misery was complete thanks to Rakitic's thumping finish, Barca's 17th goal in three games against Gijon.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 14Mascherano
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forSergiat 74'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 6D Suárez
- 10MessiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 61'minutes
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 45'minutes
- 11NeymarBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 20Sergi
- 21André Gomes
Sporting Gijón
- 1Cuéllar
- 16Castellano Castro
- 3Babin
- 29RodríguezBooked at 55mins
- 12Echiéjilé
- 2Pereira dos SantosSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 10Cases Mora
- 21Torres
- 6ÁlvarezSubstituted forVesgaat 76'minutes
- 14Franco AlvizBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLópez Blancoat 59'minutes
- 9CastroBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 7Rodríguez
- 8Traoré
- 11Lora
- 13Mariño
- 18López Blanco
- 22Vesga
- 24Cop
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 56,605
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jean-Sylvain Babin.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lillo (Sporting de Gijón).
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).
Nacho Cases (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Rodríguez.
Offside, Barcelona. Neymar tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Víctor Rodríguez (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Elderson Echiéjilé.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Mikel Vesga replaces Sergio Álvarez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Elderson Echiéjilé.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Rafinha.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Rodríguez.
Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Xavi Torres (Sporting de Gijón).
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lillo (Sporting de Gijón).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Sporting de Gijón 1. Neymar (Barcelona) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Rodríguez (Sporting de Gijón).
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Isma López replaces Burgui.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.