Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon

Neymar scored a sublime goal as Barcelona turned on the style against Sporting Gijon to go top of La Liga - for at least two hours.

Lionel Messi's header and an own goal by Juan Rodriguez put Barca in control before Carlos Castro made it 2-1.

Luis Suarez and substitute Paco Alcacer extended the lead before Neymar's exquisite free-kick goal, with Ivan Rakitic completing the rout.

Champions Barca moved two points clear of Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side play later at home to Las Palmas (20:30 GMT).

Barca cruise to victory

There were thousands of empty seats at the Nou Camp - an indication of the mood following Barcelona's crushing 4-0 Champions League defeat against Paris St-Germain last month.

PSG visit Catalonia for the return leg next Wednesday confident of finishing the job yet Barca are at least fighting on the domestic front.

This was a routine win against poor opposition.

Sporting were 2-0 down after 11 minutes, Messi springing the offside trap to head the first before Rodriguez turned Suarez's cross over his own line.

Suarez did find the net before the interval before Alcacer, on for Suarez, made it 4-1.

The goal of the night belonged to Neymar, the Brazilian curling a delightful free-kick over the Sporting wall and into the top corner of the net.

Sporting's misery was complete thanks to Rakitic's thumping finish, Barca's 17th goal in three games against Gijon.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forSergiat 74'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 6D Suárez
  • 10MessiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 61'minutes
  • 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 45'minutes
  • 11NeymarBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 20Sergi
  • 21André Gomes

Sporting Gijón

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 16Castellano Castro
  • 3Babin
  • 29RodríguezBooked at 55mins
  • 12Echiéjilé
  • 2Pereira dos SantosSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
  • 10Cases Mora
  • 21Torres
  • 6ÁlvarezSubstituted forVesgaat 76'minutes
  • 14Franco AlvizBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLópez Blancoat 59'minutes
  • 9CastroBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 7Rodríguez
  • 8Traoré
  • 11Lora
  • 13Mariño
  • 18López Blanco
  • 22Vesga
  • 24Cop
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
56,605

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSporting Gijón
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jean-Sylvain Babin.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 6, Sporting de Gijón 1. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lillo (Sporting de Gijón).

Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).

Nacho Cases (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Rodríguez.

Offside, Barcelona. Neymar tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Víctor Rodríguez (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Elderson Echiéjilé.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Mikel Vesga replaces Sergio Álvarez.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Elderson Echiéjilé.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Carlos Castro (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Rafinha.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Rodríguez.

Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Xavi Torres (Sporting de Gijón).

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lillo (Sporting de Gijón).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 5, Sporting de Gijón 1. Neymar (Barcelona) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juan Rodríguez (Sporting de Gijón).

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Isma López replaces Burgui.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona2517625057
2Real Madrid2417523856
3Sevilla2416441952
4Atl Madrid2413652345
5Real Sociedad251438545
6Villarreal2511951742
7Eibar251168839
8Ath Bilbao241158238
9Espanyol25997236
10Celta Vigo241059035
11Alavés258107-534
12Las Palmas257810-429
13Valencia258512-829
14Real Betis247611-1327
15Malaga256811-1026
16Leganés255614-2021
17Deportivo La Coruña234712-1319
18Sporting Gijón254516-2717
19Granada253814-3017
20Osasuna251717-3410
View full Spanish La Liga table

