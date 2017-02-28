Juventus 3-1 Napoli

From the section

Paulo Dybala's two penalties took his tally for the season to 12

Paulo Dybala scored two penalties as Juventus established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli.

Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after a flowing move.

But Argentine Dybala levelled for the Serie A leaders, converting a spot-kick he was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gonzalo Higuain put the hosts ahead from a tight angle before Dybala added his second, converting after keeper Pepe Reina hauled down Juan Cuadrado.

The second leg takes place next Tuesday in Naples.