Juventus 3-1 Napoli
-
- From the section European Football
Paulo Dybala scored two penalties as Juventus established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli.
Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after a flowing move.
But Argentine Dybala levelled for the Serie A leaders, converting a spot-kick he was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Gonzalo Higuain put the hosts ahead from a tight angle before Dybala added his second, converting after keeper Pepe Reina hauled down Juan Cuadrado.
The second leg takes place next Tuesday in Naples.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 25Murara Neto
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCuadradoat 45'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 22AsamoahBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 73'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 84'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 7Cuadrado
- 12Alex Sandro
- 18Lemina
- 20Pjaca
- 23Dani Alves
- 24Rugani
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- 38Mandragora
Napoli
- 25ReinaBooked at 68mins
- 11MaggioBooked at 68mins
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 3Strinic
- 30RogBooked at 58minsSubstituted forPavolettiat 83'minutes
- 42DiawaraBooked at 21mins
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 57'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 99MilikBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 4Giaccherini
- 8Frello Filho
- 14Mertens
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 31Ghoulam
- 32Pavoletti
- 98Milanese
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
Home TeamJuventusAway TeamNapoli
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19