Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Juventus3Napoli1

Juventus 3-1 Napoli

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala's two penalties took his tally for the season to 12

Paulo Dybala scored two penalties as Juventus established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli.

Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after a flowing move.

But Argentine Dybala levelled for the Serie A leaders, converting a spot-kick he was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gonzalo Higuain put the hosts ahead from a tight angle before Dybala added his second, converting after keeper Pepe Reina hauled down Juan Cuadrado.

The second leg takes place next Tuesday in Naples.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 25Murara Neto
  • 15Barzagli
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 26LichtsteinerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCuadradoat 45'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 22AsamoahBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 73'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 84'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 18Lemina
  • 20Pjaca
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
  • 38Mandragora

Napoli

  • 25ReinaBooked at 68mins
  • 11MaggioBooked at 68mins
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 3Strinic
  • 30RogBooked at 58minsSubstituted forPavolettiat 83'minutes
  • 42DiawaraBooked at 21mins
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 57'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 99MilikBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 4Giaccherini
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 14Mertens
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 32Pavoletti
  • 98Milanese
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Tuesday 28th February 2017

