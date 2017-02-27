Togolese striker Francis Kone saves opponent's life

Kone (left) has been labelled a hero after his actions

Togolese striker Francis Kone saved the life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who nearly swallowed his tongue during a Czech league match.

Bohemians 1905's Kone acted fast after Berkovec had collided with his Slovacko team-mate Daniel Krch.

He used his fingers to move Berkovec's tongue and stop him suffocating.

Berkovec later wrote on Facebook: "I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency… I'm glad for the relief and thanks again!!!"