Nigeria to play friendlies in London

Nigeria players celebrate during the victory over Algeria

Nigeria have lined up international friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London in March.

The Super Eagles will face the Teranga Lions on 23 March and the Stallions four days later as part of their build-up for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June.

Nigeria have won eight, drawn five and lost three times in 16 previous matches against Senegal.

They have never lost to Burkina Faso in 13 previous games.

Both friendlies will take place at the Hive stadium in Canons Park - home of English fourth-tier side Barnet FC.

Three-time African champions Nigeria have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

But under new manager Gernot Rohr, who took charge in August, the Super Eagles got off to a flying start in their 2018 World Cup qualifiers, recording a 2-1 win in Zambia and a 3-1 victory at home against Algeria.

"We are not thinking too far ahead of the World Cup games against Cameroon later in the year," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"These two friendly matches in England will help us prepare for South Africa in June.

"We have to take it one step at a time, first we focus on South Africa then we start to look at Cameroon."

Nigeria's six points, coupled with some surprising results in the other games, leaves them with an early four-point lead in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group ahead of Cameroon and Zambia.