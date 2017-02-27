Andries Jonker: Wolfsburg appoint Arsenal academy boss as third head coach of season

Andries Jonker worked under Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Andries Jonker has left his role as Arsenal's academy manager to become Wolfsburg's third boss of the season, after the sacking of Valerien Ismael.

Jonker, 54, returns to Wolfsburg three years after leaving his role as assistant manager to join Arsenal.

"Andries Jonker knows Wolfsburg well and maintained regular contact after his move to London," said Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe.

The Dutchman takes over with the club two points above the relegation zone.

Ismael was sacked on Sunday - two days after a 2-1 home defeat by Werder Bremen, their fourth loss in five league games.

He was initially appointed on an interim basis after Dieter Hecking, now at Borussia Monchengladbach, was sacked seven games into the Bundesliga season.

Wolfsburg are 14th in the 18-team table.

Jonker's first match in charge is at 11th-placed Mainz on Saturday (14:30 GMT).