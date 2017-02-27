Crystal Palace team coach vandalised before Premier League match

Palace's defaced team bus

Crystal Palace's team coach was vandalised prior to Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with the club's name and colours sprayed on to it.

Contrary to speculation, the coach had not been provided for Boro to use for their visit to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles used another bus to travel to the Premier League game.

A club spokesman said: "The team bus was covered in graffiti overnight on Friday ahead of the game on Saturday. Police have been informed."