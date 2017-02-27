Crystal Palace team coach vandalised before Premier League match

Crystal Palace
Palace's defaced team bus

Crystal Palace's team coach was vandalised prior to Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with the club's name and colours sprayed on to it.

Contrary to speculation, the coach had not been provided for Boro to use for their visit to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles used another bus to travel to the Premier League game.

A club spokesman said: "The team bus was covered in graffiti overnight on Friday ahead of the game on Saturday. Police have been informed."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired