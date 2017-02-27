BBC Sport - Southampton: Claude Puel calls for video technology after Gabbiadini offside

Southampton manager Claude Puel calls for video technology to be used in football after a goal from forward Manolo Gabbiadini was ruled out for offside in the League Cup final.

