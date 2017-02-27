BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United
Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he does not beg players to stay at a football club but suggests fans could camp outside Zlatan Ibrahimovic's house to convince him to stay at Old Trafford.
