Scottish Gossip: Barry Ferguson, Duncan Ferguson, Moussa Dembele, Six Nations

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson insists he has not quit League Two Clyde in the hope of landing the caretaker job at Ibrox. He has been installed as bookies' favourite to take over from Graeme Murty at the helm of his old club. (Daily Record)

The 39-year-old had also been mentioned in some quarters as a potential candidate for a coaching role, in both a short and long-term capacity, but it's thought the club wants to move in a different direction. (Sun)

Rangers' director of football should be appointed in the next seven days. Thirty-four-year-old Ross Wilson, currently Southampton's director of scouting and recruitment, is reportedly the club's top choice for the role. (National)

Winger Sam Nicholson still believes Hearts are good enough to turn around their faltering fortunes but he says that the players have to dig deep to turn it around. (Scotsman)

Having equalled Duncan Ferguson's record of 60 Premier League goals for Everton, Romelu Lukaku says: "Duncan spoke to me in a way to keep me sharp and test me. Football is like that. You have to test yourself and put yourself through these moments if you want to improve." (Daily Mail)

Motherwell may be only three points above the relegation zone but pundit Michael Stewart thinks they will have enough to steer clear of the drop...and that manager Mark McGhee will leave in the summer. (Sun)

Cristian Gamboa believes 20-year-old Celtic team-mate Moussa Dembele, who has now scored 29 times for the club this season, can become a £50m Real Madrid player after witnessing his latest wonder goal at the weekend. (Daily Record)

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has backed Dembele for a France debut next month. Les Bleus have World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and Sweden this spring, plus home friendlies with Spain and England. (Sun)

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn thinks his team can catch Aberdeen and clinch second place in the Premiership, despite being nine points behind. "We have got to play Aberdeen again twice," he says. "We have got a big challenge ahead of us, but we know what we have got to do. It is going to be difficult, but we can turn it around." (Daily Express)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell claims that Mark Warburton was a poor man-manager who hated confrontation, refused to accept criticism and let the size of Rangers swallow him up. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

As Scotland look ahead to playing England at Twickenham in the Six Nations in two weeks' time, they're aware that they have won there only twice since the Second World War. The last time Scotland triumphed at Twickenham, in 1983, the players discovered the England captain's hotel room number and ran a bar tab until 6am at the RFU's expense. (Daily Mail)

Tim Visser, one of Scotland's try-scorers in the win over Wales on Saturday, says: "Beating England at Twickenham would be the best result I've ever been involved in. I'm pretty sure it's like that for the rest of the guys, too." (Daily Express)

Concerns that Andy Murray might be pushing himself too hard in training have been heightened by the news that he contracted shingles on his return home from the Australian Open. Having recovered, he is in Dubai this week for his third tournament of the year. (Daily Telegraph)