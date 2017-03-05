West Ham United v Chelsea

Diego Costa scored in the 89th minute as Chelsea beat West Ham in August

TEAM NEWS

West Ham are optimistic that striker Andy Carroll, who has been out for a month with a groin injury, will be fit to make his comeback on Monday.

However, winger Michail Antonio serves a one-game ban.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is expected to be available despite suffering a knock in training.

They could name the same side which began the 3-1 win against Swansea, with Cesc Fabregas again likely to be preferred to Nemanja Matic.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Murray: "In all competitions this season, Chelsea have lost only four matches. They've all been played in London. And one of them was here, on one of West Ham's best nights yet at their London Stadium, in the EFL Cup back in October.

"Antonio Conte did not pick his strongest possible team for that match, indeed perhaps only four of that side will be starting this one. But he will surely be forearmed after experiencing first hand what West Ham can be capable of on their day.

"West Ham's nine Premier League wins this season have all come against clubs who were in the bottom half of the table coming into this round of matches.

"To beat Chelsea again, particularly without the suspended Michail Antonio - now one of their most important players - would be the achievement of their season so far."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on the form of ex-Hammers loanee Victor Moses: "His potential, his characteristics, his strength, were always amazing. His pace, quality on the ball and stamina is basically top, top-class.

"Sometimes you have to push him to do it day in, day out, and now he is doing it. His place was anything but guaranteed at the beginning of the season but he proved himself.

"I remember once I spoke to [Dimitri] Payet during last season. Payet said that, even including himself, Victor is the best player that we have at West Ham."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on speculation linking him with a return to Italian football: "My situation is very clear. I have a contract with Chelsea. We are trying to do something important with the club, for the present, for the future.

"Every coach, when you start work with a new club, you hope to stay many, many years, because it means you are working very well.

"The only problem for me this season is the family is missing me. My family stay in Italy and I'm working, I'm working for the future to try to bring them here and to stay together."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham's poor start to the season seems a distant memory now but Chelsea just keep finding a way to win games.

That is why I would back the Blues to get a win at the London Stadium and also why I don't see anyone catching Antonio Conte's side at the top of the table.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won their last two league and cup home games against Chelsea, both by 2-1 scorelines.

The Hammers' victory in this fixture last season is their only win in the last eight Premier League meetings (D2, L5).

West Ham United

The Hammers could draw three successive Premier League games for the first time since a run of four draws between March and April 2016.

Andy Carroll, who has scored in two of his last three games against Chelsea, is one short of 50 Premier League goals.

Manuel Lanzini has scored seven times in 11 Premier League London derbies - compared to just four goals in 38 games against sides from outside the capital.

Chelsea

Chelsea have kept two clean sheets in their last eight league games - having recorded 10 shut-outs in the previous 12 top flight matches.

Antonio Conte has lost two of his three away London derbies in the Premier League, at Arsenal and Tottenham, but won at Crystal Palace.

Diego Costa has scored in 54% of his Premier League appearances, a higher proportion than any other player to feature in at least 20 matches.

Costa needs two goals to reach 50 Premier League goals, and could become the fifth quickest player to reach that mark after Andrew Cole (65 games), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Fernando Torres (72).

Pedro has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine games in all competitions, scoring seven and setting up three.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 24% Probability of away win: 53%

