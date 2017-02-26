Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Jose Mourinho wants Man Utd striker to stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now won 32 trophies in his career

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at the club for another year.

Ibrahimovic, 35, joined the Premier League side on a free transfer from Paris-St Germain for a year, with the option of extending his contract for a second season.

The Swede has scored 26 goals in 38 games this season, including two in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton.

"We all want and believe he will stay one more season," said boss Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic collected the 32nd trophy of his career after netting an 87th minute winner at Wembley, having given his side the lead with a brilliant free-kick.

In between, Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice for the Saints after Jesse Lingard had put the Red Devils 2-0 in front.

Mourinho added: "I never beg for a player to sign a contract or to play for me. When Zlatan went to Barcelona [from Inter Milan], I was very sad. But if needed, the fans can go to the door of his house and stay there all night.

"I was his manager. I know the potential. Only a silly player comes to England if he doesn't feel he can do it. Who better to know? Him. Not me or you.

"When he decides to come here it is because he feels ready. It is not my credit. It is him. Nothing for me."

'This is what I came for'

Ibrahimovic, who has won trophies at Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris St-Germain, said: "This is a team effort. This is what I came for - to win, and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get.

"You appreciate it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me. This is what I predicted. My friend, I keep doing it. I am enjoying it in England."