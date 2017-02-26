Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

From the section

Feyenoord are now 11 points above third-placed PSV

Feyenoord boosted their chances of a first Dutch title since 1999 by beating champions PSV Eindhoven.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are five points clear of Ajax at the top after a 10th consecutive Eredivisie win.

Jan-Arie van der Heijden headed a late winner, which goalline technology showed to be fully over the line by millimetres.

Jens Toornstra had given them the lead before Gaston Pereiro's equaliser.