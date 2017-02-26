Match ends, Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord boosted their chances of a first Dutch title since 1999 by beating champions PSV Eindhoven.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are five points clear of Ajax at the top after a 10th consecutive Eredivisie win.
Jan-Arie van der Heijden headed a late winner, which goalline technology showed to be fully over the line by millimetres.
Jens Toornstra had given them the lead before Gaston Pereiro's equaliser.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 25Jones
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forNieuwkoopat 80'minutes
- 33Botteghin
- 6van der Heijden
- 4Kongolo
- 8El Ahmadi
- 28Toornstra
- 10Vilhena
- 19BerghuisSubstituted forNelomat 86'minutes
- 9Jørgensen
- 11EliaSubstituted forBasacikogluat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vermeer
- 5Vejinovic
- 7Kuyt
- 14Basacikoglu
- 15Woudenberg
- 18Nelom
- 20Tapia
- 26Nieuwkoop
- 27Gustafson
- 29Kramer
- 30Hansson
- 31Dammers
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 4Arias
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 3MorenoBooked at 83mins
- 15Willems
- 6Pröpper
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forLocadiaat 84'minutes
- 28van GinkelSubstituted forBergwijnat 36'minutes
- 7Pereiro
- 9de JongBooked at 45mins
- 23RamselaarSubstituted forde Jongat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Schwaab
- 8Hendrix
- 10de Jong
- 19Locadia
- 20Brenet
- 21Koopmans
- 22Pasveer
- 25Zinchenko
- 27Bergwijn
- 29Koch
- 43Rosario
- Referee:
- Bas Nijhuis
- Attendance:
- 47,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Attempt saved. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven).
Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Bart Nieuwkoop.
Attempt missed. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bilal Basacikoglu following a fast break.
Héctor Moreno (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Miquel Nelom replaces Steven Berghuis.
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jürgen Locadia replaces Andrés Guardado.
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord).
Booking
Héctor Moreno (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 2, PSV Eindhoven 1. Jan-Arie van der Heijden (Feyenoord) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.
Attempt missed. Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Santiago Arias with a headed pass following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Bart Nieuwkoop replaces Rick Karsdorp because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord) because of an injury.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Rick Karsdorp.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (PSV Eindhoven).
Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bilal Basacikoglu (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Héctor Moreno.
Foul by Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (PSV Eindhoven).
Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Siem de Jong replaces Bart Ramselaar.
Offside, Feyenoord. Jens Toornstra tries a through ball, but Nicolai Jørgensen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bilal Basacikoglu (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Terence Kongolo with a cross.
Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord).