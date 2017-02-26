BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes criticises beaten Potters
Not good enough at any level - Hughes
- From the section Football
Stoke manager Mark Hughes describes his side as "not good enough at any level" after a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane following a Harry Kane hat-trick.
MATCH REPORT: Spurs thrash Stoke after Kane hat-trick
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Monday 27 February, 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired