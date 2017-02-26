BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes criticises beaten Potters

Not good enough at any level - Hughes

Stoke manager Mark Hughes describes his side as "not good enough at any level" after a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane following a Harry Kane hat-trick.

MATCH REPORT: Spurs thrash Stoke after Kane hat-trick

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Monday 27 February, 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

