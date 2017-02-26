BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri replacement: Is Nigel Pearson the man for the Leicester job?
Is Pearson the man for the Leicester job?
- From the section Football
BBC Sport asks if Leicester should re-appoint the man who kept them in the Premier League in 2014-15 or look elsewhere as they search for Claudio Ranieri's successor.
After Ranieri, who next for Leicester?
Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri
