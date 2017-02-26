Barry Ferguson resigns as Clyde manager

Barry Ferguson
Ferguson has quit in his third season at Broadwood

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has resigned as manager of Clyde.

The 39-year-old joined the club in June 2014 and leaves the Bully Wee sitting eighth in Scottish League Two.

Clyde have not won a league match since November and have lost eight of their past 10 games in the division.

Ferguson's team lost out in the promotion play-off final last season after a third-place finish, having ended up sixth in his debut campaign as a coach.

Capped 45 times, Ferguson skippered Rangers and also played for Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

He had a short spell as caretaker manager with Blackpool before joining Clyde.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired