Barry Ferguson resigns as Clyde manager
Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has resigned as manager of Clyde.
The 39-year-old joined the club in June 2014 and leaves the Bully Wee sitting eighth in Scottish League Two.
Clyde have not won a league match since November and have lost eight of their past 10 games in the division.
Ferguson's team lost out in the promotion play-off final last season after a third-place finish, having ended up sixth in his debut campaign as a coach.
Capped 45 times, Ferguson skippered Rangers and also played for Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Blackpool.
He had a short spell as caretaker manager with Blackpool before joining Clyde.