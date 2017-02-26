Barry Ferguson resigns as Clyde manager

Ferguson has quit in his third season at Broadwood

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has resigned as manager of Clyde.

The 39-year-old joined the club in June 2014 and leaves the Bully Wee sitting eighth in Scottish League Two.

Clyde have not won a league match since November and have lost eight of their past 10 games in the division.

Ferguson's team lost out in the promotion play-off final last season after a third-place finish, having ended up sixth in his debut campaign as a coach.

Capped 45 times, Ferguson skippered Rangers and also played for Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

He had a short spell as caretaker manager with Blackpool before joining Clyde.