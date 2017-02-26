BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Stoke: Harry Kane one of world's best strikers - Pochettino
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is "one of the best strikers in the world" after the forward scored a first-half hat-trick and set up Spurs' fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Stoke.
