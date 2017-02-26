BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri responsible for Leicester players' performance - Oliver Holt
Daily Mail chief sports writer Oliver Holt says that although he believes Leicester made a mistake sacking Claudio Ranieri, ultimately the "buck stops" with the manager for their poor performances.
