Harry Kane: Tottenham striker one of the best in the world, says Pochettino

Media playback is not supported on this device Kane one of world's best strikers - Pochettino

Harry Kane is one of the top strikers in the world, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said after the England man scored his third hat-trick of 2017.

Kane struck three times in 23 minutes as Spurs beat Stoke City 4-0 to climb to second in the Premier League table.

The 23-year-old also scored three against Fulham in the FA Cup on 19 February and against West Brom in the league on 14 January.

"He's playing at a very good level, a fantastic player," said Pochettino.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kane completes hat-trick with cool finish

Kane scored in the 14th, 32nd and 37th minutes as Spurs made it eight straight league wins at White Hart Lane.

Dele Alli scored in first-half stoppage time to complete the rout against mid-table Stoke.

Pochettino added: "He's one of the top strikers in the world and I think he deserves it because he's a great professional and top man. I'm happy for him.

"It doesn't surprise me, because I've told you many times that for me he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"This season we are not only winning games [at White Hart Lane], we are playing very well here - maybe because we all know it's the last season here and it's a very special atmosphere on the pitch and in the stadium."

In good company - the stats

Harry Kane is eighth in the list of top scorers since 2014-15 in Europe's top five leagues

Kane's hat-trick against Stoke means he went past 100 goals in his club career (102) - with 86 of those coming for Tottenham.

It was Kane's third hat-trick in 2017 in all competitions, on what was his 11th appearance for Spurs since the turn of the year (12 goals in total).

Kane's hat-trick was his fourth in the Premier League for Spurs - no player in club history has registered more in the competition (Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe both have three).

Kane has scored 66 Premier League goals for Tottenham.

'Hot property'

Analysis by former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas on Radio 5 live

That was a special performance by Harry Kane. There are only a select number of players who can score like he can on their weaker side.

More often than not, if he is in the box, he will hit it. It goes through bodies, goes through legs and ends up in the back of the net.

I just don't know how much more of a warning you need when he is on the edge of the box with the ball. He is lethal with both feet. You need to close him down. When you're hot, you're hot. It's as simple as that.

Reaction

Harry Kane described Tottenham's 4-0 demolition of Stoke City as a 'special day'

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who scored a record 260 Premier League goals: "Calm down Harry Kane! What is he after...a Premier League record or something?"

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker tweeted: "A third hat-trick for Kane in nine games. The last person to do that was....someone else."