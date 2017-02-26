Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Billy McNeill, Southampton, Barry Ferguson, Clyde

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers hope to announce the appointment of Ross Wilson as their new director of football within the next 72 hours, with the 34-year-old Scot, currently Southampton's director of scouting and recruitment, having been told the post is his if he wants it.(Sunday Post)

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson says it would be a coup for Rangers if they can persuade Paul Mitchell to be their director of football, with the 35-year-old expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers can learn from the way Southampton have built their club from the bottom up based on a strong academy, according to Rangers caretaker manager and former Saints player Graeme Murty.(Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers players have let down their fans, their families and caretaker manager Graeme Murty by their last two defeats, according to captain Lee Wallace. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has admitted that the Ibrox side is crying out for leadership following the departure of Mark Warburton and has urged the board to make a quick appointment as their new manager.(Sunday Herald)

Rangers caretaker Graeme Murty could hand Billy Gilmour a first-team debut in next weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton Accies as the Ibrox club look to persuade the midfielder to sign a professional contract when he turns 16 in the summer despite interest from English and European clubs. (Sunday Herald)

Rangers fans are split about the possibility of Barry Ferguson returning to Ibrox on the coaching staff amid rumours that their former captain has stood down as manager of Clyde.(Sunday Mail)

Barry Ferguson offered his resignation as Clyde manager after a meeting with the club's board immediately after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Annan Athletic - a 10th League Two match in a row without a win - but the Cumbernauld outfit are trying to persuade the former Rangers and Scotland player to think again. (Scotland on Sunday)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted he does not expect Celtic to go through the domestic season unbeaten, despite Saturday's 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies extending their league winning streak to 21 games.(Sunday Post)

Liz McNeill has given a moving account of her husband and former Celtic captain Billy's battle against dementia. (Sunday Mail)

Glasgow ­University neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart believes that Celtic legend Billy McNeil's battle with dementia will open up debate over football's links to disease.(Sunday Mail)

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan is trying to persuade 21-year-old English-born Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, who chose to play for the country of his birth after turning out for Scotland Under-19s, to perform another U-turn and be included in the squad to face Canada and Slovenia next month. (Sunday Mail)

On-loan Birmingham City midfielder Andrew Shinnie says he would consider a permanent move to Hibernian.(Scotland On Sunday)

Tom Sermanni, the Glaswegian who has been head coach of Australia and the United States and presently with Orlando Pride, will not be Anna Signeul's successor as Scotland Women's manager after he failed to declare an interest before applications closed on Friday. (Sunday Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Olympic medal-winning swimmer Michael Jamieson has spoken candidly about his retirement from professional sport, revealing that the pressure led to him almost suffering permanent heart damage and living on a diet of painkillers and anti-depressants. (Sunday Times)

Former Scotland fly-half Craig Chalmers believes the current national side, who beat Wales on Saturday, are the best team since his own playing days. (Sunday Herald)