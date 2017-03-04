Aberdeen v Partick Thistle

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean challenges Christie Elliott

BBC coverage

Striker Jayden Stockley returns to the Aberdeen squad for the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle.

The Dons are, however, without injured trio Jonny Hayes, Mark Reynolds and Ryan Jack.

Partick Thistle welcome defender Mustapha Dumbuya back from injury for the match.

On-loan Crawley winger Jason Banton could be available but Sean Welsh, Ryan Scully, Stuart Bannigan and Gary Fraser all remain out injured.

Aberdeen have won all three meetings between the sides this season

The Dons are unbeaten in nine games against Partick

The sides have met nine times in the Scottish Cup - Aberdeen have won seven times, Partick once and one game was drawn

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty: "It's a Partick Thistle side in fine form. I watched them against Dundee the other night and it was another fantastic victory for them.

"They have won their last four matches comfortably without conceding a goal and scored six. They are riding high and full of confidence, and we realise we need to be at our best to beat Partick Thistle.

"They aren't losing a lot of goals so we need to be patient in our build-up and we need to be clinical. When opportunities arise we have to take them, and that's something perhaps we can learn from the other night's defeat."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We'll be tested to the max come Sunday. But we've defended really well in the last few weeks. We've competed well enough against Aberdeen this season. We've got enough belief that we can go and do it."