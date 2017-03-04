Celtic v St Mirren

On-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is available for Celtic

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Celtic 1 Gordon

23 Lustig

20 Boyata

28 Sviatchenko

63 Tierney

8 Brown

6 Bitton

16 Mackay-Steven

14 Armstrong

11 Sinclair

10 Dembele Substitutes 5 Simunovic

9 Griffiths

12 Gamboa

24 de Vries

27 Roberts

42 McGregor

88 Kouassi St Mirren 21 O'Brien

2 Demetriou

24 Davis

6 Mackenzie

3 Irvine

42 Magennis

10 Mallan

22 McGinn

17 Morgan

11 Smith

9 Sutton Substitutes 1 Langfield

4 Webster

15 Baird

16 Loy

20 Storie

23 Fjelde

36 O'Keefe Referee : Steven McLean Match Stats Home Team Celtic Away Team St Mirren Possession Home 59% Away 41% Shots Home 6 Away 2 Shots on Target Home 1 Away 1 Corners Home 2 Away 2 Fouls Home 4 Away 7 Live Text Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Mackenzie. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen Mallan. Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren). Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren). Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic). Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Foul by Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren). Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Kieran Tierney (Celtic). Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren). Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata. Goal! Goal! Celtic 0, St. Mirren 1. Harry Davis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Sutton. Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic). Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren). Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic). Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt blocked. Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kieran Tierney. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Gary Mackenzie (St. Mirren). Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren). Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts is available after injury but midfielder James Forrest misses the Scottish Cup quarter-final with St Mirren due to a knee complaint.

Midfielder Tom Rogic remains sidelined after having an operation on his ankle.

Defender Adam Eckersley is a doubt after picking up an injury during the week.

Striker David Clarkson is still missing for the Championship's bottom side with a serious knee injury.

The sides have met 30 times in the Scottish Cup - Celtic have won 17 times, St Mirren six times and there have been seven draws

Celtic are unbeaten in 33 domestic games and are chasing a treble

St Mirren have won their last four matches in all competitions

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club website: "It's the same focus for every game. It's another great game for us at home, we love to play at home.

"St Mirren have obviously earned their right, they've had a difficult period in the league this season and changed their manager but they've made some signings in January that have helped and boosted them.

"They've had a couple of good results of late, they beat Hibs during the week which will be a real confidence-booster for them, and they will come on Sunday and look to give their all to get a result.

"But for us, as I say, the focus is very much on ourselves, we'll prepare exactly the same with no more or less focus. We want to progress into the semi-finals.

"We've won the League Cup and we earned that, we got through the competition without losing a goal and played well in the final.

"Up until this point, we've played well in the Scottish Cup and we aim to do the same on Sunday and if we get to the final then we have to earn that."

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "It's a brilliant game for us. We are two games away from the final. We stressed that to the players earlier in the competition, they have to have that belief that they can go there and win the game.

"It's a mammoth task, as difficult a challenge as you will get in this country over recent years because of the form they are in and being away from home.

"But we will go and be positive because we have got energy, pace and creativity in our team and there is no point not using that. We will try and do that on Sunday, it's not going to be easy at times, but we will try.

"I always have belief in my players and I have belief that we can go there and win the game, and I think now there's a group in there that will feel the same."