Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has 12 goals in 11 league and cup games in 2017, including three hat-tricks

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are optimistic that Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen will both be available despite suffering minor problems against Stoke.

Toby Alderweireld, who injured his groin last weekend, faces a late fitness test, but Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are still ruled out.

Everton could name the same team which began their last two games.

Long-term absentee Muhamed Besic is back in training but is not yet ready for first-team action.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be in contention after two months out with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Two in-form teams meet with their two in-form strikers.

"Tottenham have to keep winning, and that's exactly what they have been doing at White Hart Lane.

"They are the only team with an unbeaten home record in the Premier League, and it has given them a fantastic foundation to achieve successive top-four finishes.

"With Harry Kane in the right form at the right time, the challenge for Everton is there for all to see.

"Romelu Lukaku, though, has helped the Merseysiders stretch their unbeaten run to nine league games and has found the sort of consistency that Ronald Koeman had previously demanded.

"They have to maintain their performance levels to have a chance of breaking into the top six."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on being linked with Barcelona: "I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don't take it like a flattering or a prize.

"We are in the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We are in a position where you can see we play very good football, exciting team, very good players.

"It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "I follow football. I follow managers, teams, how they play. In several aspects, Tottenham play how we would like to do.

"They try to do high pressing, they have individually very good players between the lines like [Christan] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and others. They have offensive full-backs, like we do.

"And they are trying to bring young players through the team, like we would like to do at Everton."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Everton are nine games unbeaten in the league, but going to White Hart Lane and continuing that run is a huge ask.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former England cricket captain David Gower

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are winless in eight games against Tottenham since December 2012, although the last three encounters have ended in draws (D5, L3).

The most recent 10 meetings have all ended either in a draw or a one-goal margin of victory.

Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 in January 2012, but that is the only time in the last 10 years that a Premier League game between these sides has featured a winning margin of two goals or more.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won their last eight top-flight games at White Hart Lane and are the only side yet to lose a Premier League home match this season (W11, D2).

Tottenham could win nine consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time.

They last managed nine top-flight home victories in a row within the same season at the end of the 1986-87 campaign.

It is 14 months and 21 games since Spurs last failed to score in a Premier League home game - in a 1-0 defeat by Leicester on 13 January 2016.

Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in 11 league and cup games in 2017, including three hat-tricks.

Everton

The Toffees are unbeaten in nine league games (W6, D3) - their best run since a 10-match streak between October and December 2013.

An Everton win would give them 47 points - equalling their final points tally in both the previous two seasons.

Romelu Lukaku has scored the opening goal in seven Premier League games this season - more than any other player prior to the latest round of matches.

Lukaku has 60 Premier League goals for Everton, and needs one more to become the club's record scorer in the division.

He has 17 league goals this season and is one short of equalling his career-best total of 18, set last year.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 63% Probability of away win: 15%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.