Premier League
Tottenham13:30Everton
Venue: White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has 12 goals in 11 league and cup games in 2017, including three hat-tricks

    TEAM NEWS

    Tottenham are optimistic that Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen will both be available despite suffering minor problems against Stoke.

    Toby Alderweireld, who injured his groin last weekend, faces a late fitness test, but Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are still ruled out.

    Everton could name the same team which began their last two games.

    Long-term absentee Muhamed Besic is back in training but is not yet ready for first-team action.

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be in contention after two months out with an ankle injury.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Steve Bower: "Two in-form teams meet with their two in-form strikers.

    "Tottenham have to keep winning, and that's exactly what they have been doing at White Hart Lane.

    "They are the only team with an unbeaten home record in the Premier League, and it has given them a fantastic foundation to achieve successive top-four finishes.

    "With Harry Kane in the right form at the right time, the challenge for Everton is there for all to see.

    "Romelu Lukaku, though, has helped the Merseysiders stretch their unbeaten run to nine league games and has found the sort of consistency that Ronald Koeman had previously demanded.

    "They have to maintain their performance levels to have a chance of breaking into the top six."

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on being linked with Barcelona: "I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don't take it like a flattering or a prize.

    "We are in the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We are in a position where you can see we play very good football, exciting team, very good players.

    "It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists."

    Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "I follow football. I follow managers, teams, how they play. In several aspects, Tottenham play how we would like to do.

    "They try to do high pressing, they have individually very good players between the lines like [Christan] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and others. They have offensive full-backs, like we do.

    "And they are trying to bring young players through the team, like we would like to do at Everton."

    Everton striker Romelu Lukaku

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Everton are winless in eight games against Tottenham since December 2012, although the last three encounters have ended in draws (D5, L3).
    • The most recent 10 meetings have all ended either in a draw or a one-goal margin of victory.
    • Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 in January 2012, but that is the only time in the last 10 years that a Premier League game between these sides has featured a winning margin of two goals or more.

    Tottenham Hotspur

    • Spurs have won their last eight top-flight games at White Hart Lane and are the only side yet to lose a Premier League home match this season (W11, D2).
    • Tottenham could win nine consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time.
    • They last managed nine top-flight home victories in a row within the same season at the end of the 1986-87 campaign.
    • It is 14 months and 21 games since Spurs last failed to score in a Premier League home game - in a 1-0 defeat by Leicester on 13 January 2016.
    • Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in 11 league and cup games in 2017, including three hat-tricks.

    Everton

    • The Toffees are unbeaten in nine league games (W6, D3) - their best run since a 10-match streak between October and December 2013.
    • An Everton win would give them 47 points - equalling their final points tally in both the previous two seasons.
    • Romelu Lukaku has scored the opening goal in seven Premier League games this season - more than any other player prior to the latest round of matches.
    • Lukaku has 60 Premier League goals for Everton, and needs one more to become the club's record scorer in the division.
    • He has 17 league goals this season and is one short of equalling his career-best total of 18, set last year.
    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Chelsea2620333663
    2Tottenham2615833253
    3Liverpool2715752452
    4Man City2516452252
    5Arsenal2615562450
    6Man Utd26131031749
    7Everton2612861544
    8West Brom271179240
    9Stoke279810-835
    10Southampton269611-233
    11West Ham269611-933
    12Burnley279414-1031
    13Watford278712-1431
    14Bournemouth277614-1527
    15Leicester277614-1527
    16Swansea278316-2427
    17Crystal Palace277416-1125
    18Middlesbrough2741013-1122
    19Hull275616-2921
    20Sunderland265417-2419
    View full Premier League table

