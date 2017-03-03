Sunderland v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring when Manchester City beat Sunderland 2-1 on the opening day of the season

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji returns from a ban but loanee Jason Denayer is ineligible against his parent club.

Jan Kirchhoff and Steven Pienaar are not yet fit to play, while Jack Rodwell is unlikely to feature because a hamstring problem.

Manchester City defenders Vincent Kompany and Aleksandar Kolarov are both in contention despite missing the win against Huddersfield through injury.

David Silva and Willy Caballero could return after being rested on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Not so long ago, two factors in this fixture would have sent shivers up City spines.

"Following the start of the Sheikh Mansour 'revolution', they lost seven of 10 games against David Moyes' Everton, whilst they experienced four defeats and were winless in five trips to Sunderland.

"But after three straight City wins over Moyes' teams - and likewise three consecutive wins on Wearside - the prospect of double-jinx jeopardy is a slim one for Pep Guardiola's side, who look really well set to make Chelsea look over their shoulders a while longer.

"Their cavalier style will offer chances to Sunderland, but only if the hosts counter-attack with real conviction."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "The players are doing everything they can - in training and in games - to stay in the Premier League. If they keep doing that we'll have a great chance.

"You have to have two or three different game plans because Manchester City can play in many ways with many different players.

"Against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur we played well and we have to do that again.

"We'll have to win one or two of these games against the big sides in the run-in, so why not this one... Man City have a busy programme and they have to come up here with a lot of other games on the horizon."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "During the season, we have had some good moments, some not so good.

"We are in a good moment now but we have to repeat it in every single game again and again.

"It's a new game - Tottenham and Liverpool were not able to win in Sunderland.

"Every game will be a final, not just for the title contenders, but for the teams playing for Champions League qualification, Europa League, relegation."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sunderland will set up to try to be solid but stopping Manchester City looks like a tough task - Pep Guardiola's side are in a groove and playing really well.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v former England cricket captain David Gower

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last three league and cup games at the Stadium of Light. Prior to that run, they had lost four consecutive games on Wearside (all 1-0 defeats).

Home and away, City have claimed six successive wins against Sunderland in all competitions (including a 4-1 win in the League Cup last season).

Sunderland

Sunderland have won just one of their last nine league games (D2, L6).

The Black Cats have failed to score in four of their last five top-flight matches - the exception being their 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.

David Moyes has only lost two of 12 Premier League home games against Manchester City in his managerial career (W7, D3).

Jermain Defoe has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester City - the only side he has a better record against is Wigan (10 goals).

Defoe has attempted 64 shots in the Premier League this season - 40 more than any other Sunderland player.

Manchester City

City are chasing a fourth consecutive league victory, which would represent their best run since winning their opening six top-flight matches under Pep Guardiola.

They have won three of their last six Premier League away games, losing the other three.

Pep Guardiola has suffered five Premier League defeats as Manchester City boss this season - he's never lost six in a single league campaign as a manager.

Sergio Aguero has been involved in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Sunderland (four goals and two assists).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-2 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 17% Probability of away win: 62%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.