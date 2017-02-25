Claudio Ranieri: Jamie Vardy says speculation over manager's sacking 'untrue'

Jamie Vardy scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches as Leicester won the title in 2015-16

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says speculation that he was involved in manager Claudio Ranieri's dismissal is "untrue and extremely hurtful".

Ranieri was sacked on Thursday, nine months after leading the club to the Premier League title.

Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare previously denied a player revolt had led to Ranieri's dismissal.

"Claudio has and always will have my complete respect," Vardy said in a post on Instagram.

"There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this is completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful.

"The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving, which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly, and will do our best to rectify."

Last season's champions dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday following Crystal Palace's win over Middlesbrough.

Vardy scored 24 goals as the Foxes secured an unlikely Premier League title in 2015-16, but the striker has struggled this season.

He ended a nine-game goal drought during Leicester's 2-1 Champions League loss at Sevilla, which proved to be Ranieri's last match in charge.

"He believed in me when many didn't and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude," former Fleetwood striker Vardy wrote.

"I wish Claudio the very, very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank you Claudio for everything."

'You believed in me' - Players thank Ranieri

Media playback is not supported on this device I have no problem with Ranieri - Schmeichel

BBC Sport understands some players were summoned to meet the chairman after the 2-1 loss to Sevilla and Ranieri's fate was sealed by the negative reaction.

However goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said he had "no problem with Ranieri" while several players, including midfielder Andy King and winger Demarai Gray thanked Ranieri on social media.

"Big respect to this great man who helped us achieve history, you helped me build myself as a player and gave me the courage I needed," forward Riyad Mahrez wrote on Twitter.

"You believed in me from day one. Huge thank you for everything and good luck."

"My Leicester career was over, he believed in me and gave me a chance. That's something else I will also never forget," defender Danny Simpson added.

"I wish him luck for the future and I had the opportunity to say this today, however we really need the true Leicester fans to be with us and not against us through this tough period, starting on Monday night.

"What's happened has happened and we have to move on and stay in the Premier League."