Infantino says Africa is "a big priority" whilst on Uganda visit

Fifa President Gianni Infantino meets the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni

The Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, speaking during a visit to Uganda on Saturday, said he had made Africa "a big priority" since coming into office.

Infantino's visit to Uganda followed his trips to Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier in the week.

"I decided to make Africa a big priority since I came to office last year. I started this by appointing an African woman as the Fifa secretary General in Fatma Samoura," said Infantino whilst addressing football stakeholders in Kampala.

"Africa has the talent and passion for the game of football and this is a very big advantage," Infantino added.

On Friday night, Infantino met the Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni at State House, and then met Uganda FA delegates on Saturday.

He later watched an Under-17 game between KCCA FC and Lweza FC before heading to Rubaga to open a new sports training facility.

Infantino promised that more investment would be made in Africa by Fifa whilst he is in office, starting from this year.

"Africa will see the benefits of football development from Fifa and I hope we can have a world champion from this continent," he said.

The Fifa president also reiterated his stance that he has no influence on next month's Confederation of African Football presidential elections which will be held in Ethiopia.

The Uganda FA President thanked Infantino for travelling to Uganda and asked him to come again in the future to see further football development.

The Fifa boss later travelled to Kigali, Rwanda where he was expected to launch a football development project.