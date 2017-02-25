BBC Sport - Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche praises Clarets' 'amazing character'
Dyche hails Burnley's 'amazing character'
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises his side's "amazing character" after they come from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Hull City 1-1 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
