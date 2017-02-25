BBC Sport - West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth: Tony Pulis says the Baggies can't be complacent
West Brom can't be complacent - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Brom manager Tony Pulis says his side have had a "great season so far" but they "can't be complacent" after they came from behind to inflict a fourth-straight Premier League defeat on struggling Bournemouth.
