David Healy: Linfield boss handed six-match general ban for third dismissal

David Healy has had to watch Linfield games from the stand on three occasions already this season

Linfield manager David Healy has received a six-match general ban after being sent to the stands for the third time this season last weekend.

A manager's dismissal incurs an automatic one-match touchline ban but the IFA has opted to impose a further six-match general suspension.

Healy will be banned from the dressing-rooms and the tunnel area at venues as well the touchline for the six games.

Linfield have indicated they plan to appeal against the six-game ban.

Northern Ireland's record goal-scorer was ordered from the dugout late in last weekend's draw against Portadown.

Healy was sent from his touchline to the stands late on for arguing with the match officials in a game which saw Josh Carson's late goal earning the Blues a draw against the Irish Premiership's bottom-placed club.