Gareth Bale: Real Madrid's Wales forward '100% fit' - Zidane

Media playback is not supported on this device Bale hopes for Wales Euro 2016 'legacy'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Wales forward Gareth Bale is back to full fitness after recovering from ankle surgery.

Bale scored a goal on his comeback after three months out in Real's 2-0 win over Espanyol on 18 February.

The 27-year-old then came off the bench and played half an hour in Real's 2-1 defeat by Valencia on Wednesday.

"He's back at 100%. He's been training at full pace with us for a few days now and he's 100% fit," Zidane said.

Bale has returned to action a month before Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 24 March.

Wales are unbeaten in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers but are four points behind the Group D leaders.