BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough: No bigger win this season - Sam Allardyce

No bigger win this season - Allardyce

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce believes his side have had "no bigger win this season" than their 1-0 Premier League victory over Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace out of relegation places with win over Boro

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

