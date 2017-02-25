BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough: No bigger win this season - Sam Allardyce
No bigger win this season - Allardyce
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce believes his side have had "no bigger win this season" than their 1-0 Premier League victory over Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.
READ MORE: Crystal Palace out of relegation places with win over Boro
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired