BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-1 Swansea: Blues dominated against Swans - Antonio Conte
Chelsea dominated against Swansea - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says his side "dominated" their match against Swansea, running out 3-1 winners and extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired