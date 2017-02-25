Claudio Ranieri's sacking by Leicester City has "undermined the profession of coaching", says League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan.

The 65-year-old Italian was dismissed on Thursday, nine months after leading the Foxes to the Premier League title as 5,000-1 outsiders.

