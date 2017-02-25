Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Murty, Aberdeen, Hearts, Cathro, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

League Manager's Association chief executive Richard Bevan has confirmed it is in a £1m legal battle with Rangers over compensation for the departure of management trio Mark Warburton, David Weir and Frank McParland. (The Sun, print edition)

Mark Warburton's phone number was published on the internet shortly after his departure from Rangers a fortnight ago, leading to him being deluged by abusive calls and messages, largely from Celtic and Hibernian fans. (The Times, print edition)

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he expects to remain in charge despite a second defeat in a row under his charge because the Ibrox board will "take their time" to find a permanent replacement for Mark Warburton.(The Herald)

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan feels Rangers and its supporters may have underestimated the strength of the Scottish Premiership as they were always going to struggle to finish second in the table. (Press & Journal)

Defender Brian Easton, who had been linked with Premiership rivals Aberdeen, has become the latest St Johnstone player to commit his future to the Perth club and has signed a contract through to the summer of 2019.(The Courier)

Efe Ambrose's loan move to Blackburn looks unlikely to go through

The fact that Michy Batshuayi is on the Chelsea bench after the English Premiership League leaders paid £35m for his fellow striker is proof that Moussa Dembele should remain with Celtic, according to former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has sympathy for opponents who lunge into tackles against his side because they can't get the ball - as he found himself doing the same against Barcelona.(The Herald)

Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose has expressed his admiration for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers despite being frozen out of the first-team and the likely collapse of his loan move to Blackburn Rovers after the sacking of Owen Coyle and appointment of Tony Mowbray. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle central defender Liam Lindsay, the 21-year-old who is being tracked by Leeds United, is anxious to make sure he gains enough first-team experience in the Scottish top-flight before heading to English football.(The National)

Ross County striker Alex Schalk has started talks about extending his contract beyond the summer, but those will not be concluded until he knows if the Dingwall side can avoid relegation. (The Sun)

Kilmarnock forward Conor Sammon says he has to start scoring to avoid the wrath of his wife, who is a season-ticket holder who he met during his first spell with the Ayrshire club a decade ago.(Daily Record)

Liam Lindsay wants to learn more with Partick Thistle before moving to English football

David Moyes says he needs time to rebuild at Sunderland, just like he did at Everton, but the Scottish manager, whose side are bottom of the English Premier League, admits that football clubs lack patience these days. (The Mirror)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro remains unfazed by a confrontation with Hearts fans after their 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat by city rivals Hibernian on Wednesday and is surprised he didn't receive more flak.(Daily Record)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says his players must work hard to regain the trust of the club's fans after Wednesday's 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat by city rivals Hibernian. (The Scotsman)

Scotland coach Anna Signeul could call up uncapped 29-year-old English-born central defender Vaila Barsley, who captains Swedish side Eskilstruna United, to her squad for the four-game Cyprus Cup with Seattle Reign's Rachel Corsie nursing a calf injury.(The National)

The Scottish Football Association is to investigate allegations Nairn County players were spat on by supporters during the Highland League Cup game at Deveronvale on Wednesday. (Press & Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Bruce Mouat's rink, the world junior champions, have caused a shock at the Scottish Curling Championships by beating the experienced Team Smith to reach the final in Perth.(The Herald)

Russell Knox's joy at being named 2016 Scottish Golfer of the Year was soured after he missed the cut in the Honda Classic in Florida. (Daily Record, print edition)