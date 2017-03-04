National League
Forest Green15:00Macclesfield
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City3221563168
    2Tranmere3320672166
    3Dag & Red34204102064
    4Forest Green3318962663
    5Dover34185111859
    6Aldershot35161091658
    7Gateshead34151092255
    8Barrow33141271754
    9Macclesfield32165111453
    10Wrexham35131012-749
    11Chester35121013446
    12Bromley3513616-1445
    13Boreham Wood34111013043
    14Eastleigh35101312-243
    15Solihull Moors3412715-443
    16Sutton United3212614-742
    17Braintree3411815-1141
    18Guiseley3510817-1238
    19Woking3510718-1537
    20Maidstone United3510718-2137
    21Torquay349817-1035
    22Southport348719-3331
    23North Ferriby United359323-3130
    24York3451415-2229
