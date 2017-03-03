Rangers v Hamilton Academical

Rangers' Barrie McKay and Hamilton's Grant Gillespie battle for the ball

Live Text Line-ups Rangers 1 Foderingham

2 Tavernier

4 Kiernan

3 Hill

5 Wallace

23 Holt

8 Toral

20 Hyndman

33 Waghorn

9 Miller

10 McKay Substitutes 6 Wilson

7 Garner

15 Forrester

16 Halliday

17 Hodson

25 Alnwick

29 O'Halloran Hamilton 1 Matthews

3 Skondras

4 Devlin

89 Sarris

39 Adams

21 Donati

6 Gillespie

7 Imrie

11 Crawford

12 Kurtaj

15 Bingham Substitutes 8 Docherty

14 Gogic

16 Watson

20 Brophy

23 McMann

28 Cunningham

34 Woods Referee : John Beaton Match Stats Home Team Rangers Away Team Hamilton Possession Home 59% Away 41% Shots Home 3 Away 4 Shots on Target Home 1 Away 0 Corners Home 2 Away 1 Fouls Home 1 Away 1 Live Text James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical). Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by James Tavernier. Attempt blocked. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Rangers). Attempt blocked. Jon Toral (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt saved. Emerson Hyndman (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Devlin. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Giannis Skondras. Attempt blocked. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Defender Rob Kiernan should be available for Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hamilton.

He was sent off against St Johnstone but Rangers are appealing against the ban, freeing Kiernan to face Accies.

Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar remain sidelined due to injuries.

Hamilton duo Darian MacKinnon and Danny Redmond are suspended while Jesus Garcia Tena, Darren Lyon, Alex D'Acol, Louis Longridge and Shaun Want miss out on Saturday's clash with injuries.

Rangers beat Morton 2-1 to get to the quarter-final

Hamilton reached this stage thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline

The sides have met twice in the league this season, one ending in a 2-1 win for Rangers and the other a 1-1 draw

In their 15 Scottish Cup meetings, Rangers have won 12, Hamilton one and two have been draws

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty told the club website: "I would suggest we have a really good chance of progressing to the next round and possibly getting to the final.

"We have to make sure we take care of business, and it is an important game, but the players aren't looking at it as if it is a make or break game. It's a game we think we can go and take a win from.

"We have to make sure we prepare and give our opponents the respect they deserve, but we go and focus on what we do as it is a really good opportunity, again at home, to build on what was a good result for us on Wednesday night."

Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford: "Look where we are in the league and the way we have been playing this season. It would be a pretty decent upset.

"Rangers have come up through the leagues and were expected to challenge Celtic. They have high expectations, so for us to go to their home patch and put them out in the last eight would be a great win for us.

"Their recent run hasn't been great. But after our win against Aberdeen on Tuesday we will be going in high in confidence. The pressure will be on Rangers to put on a performance in front of their home crowd.

"It would be good for the club and the fans if we could make it to the semis. They have not had that much to get excited about recently so hopefully we can give them something to cheer about on Saturday."