James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rangers v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 4Kiernan
- 3Hill
- 5Wallace
- 23Holt
- 8Toral
- 20Hyndman
- 33Waghorn
- 9Miller
- 10McKay
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 7Garner
- 15Forrester
- 16Halliday
- 17Hodson
- 25Alnwick
- 29O'Halloran
Hamilton
- 1Matthews
- 3Skondras
- 4Devlin
- 89Sarris
- 39Adams
- 21Donati
- 6Gillespie
- 7Imrie
- 11Crawford
- 12Kurtaj
- 15Bingham
Substitutes
- 8Docherty
- 14Gogic
- 16Watson
- 20Brophy
- 23McMann
- 28Cunningham
- 34Woods
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Defender Rob Kiernan should be available for Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hamilton.
He was sent off against St Johnstone but Rangers are appealing against the ban, freeing Kiernan to face Accies.
Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar remain sidelined due to injuries.
Hamilton duo Darian MacKinnon and Danny Redmond are suspended while Jesus Garcia Tena, Darren Lyon, Alex D'Acol, Louis Longridge and Shaun Want miss out on Saturday's clash with injuries.
- Rangers beat Morton 2-1 to get to the quarter-final
- Hamilton reached this stage thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline
- The sides have met twice in the league this season, one ending in a 2-1 win for Rangers and the other a 1-1 draw
- In their 15 Scottish Cup meetings, Rangers have won 12, Hamilton one and two have been draws
Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty told the club website: "I would suggest we have a really good chance of progressing to the next round and possibly getting to the final.
"We have to make sure we take care of business, and it is an important game, but the players aren't looking at it as if it is a make or break game. It's a game we think we can go and take a win from.
"We have to make sure we prepare and give our opponents the respect they deserve, but we go and focus on what we do as it is a really good opportunity, again at home, to build on what was a good result for us on Wednesday night."
Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford: "Look where we are in the league and the way we have been playing this season. It would be a pretty decent upset.
"Rangers have come up through the leagues and were expected to challenge Celtic. They have high expectations, so for us to go to their home patch and put them out in the last eight would be a great win for us.
"Their recent run hasn't been great. But after our win against Aberdeen on Tuesday we will be going in high in confidence. The pressure will be on Rangers to put on a performance in front of their home crowd.
"It would be good for the club and the fans if we could make it to the semis. They have not had that much to get excited about recently so hopefully we can give them something to cheer about on Saturday."