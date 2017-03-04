Watford 3-4 Southampton

Redmond scored twice for Southampton to make it six goals this season for the Saints

Southampton bounced back from their EFL Cup final heartbreak to beat Watford in an entertaining encounter at Vicarage Road.

The Saints, who lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Wembley last Sunday, were behind after four minutes as Troy Deeney volleyed Watford into the lead from close range.

Dusan Tadic equalised on 28 minutes and Nathan Redmond put them ahead on the stroke of half-time, before Stefano Okaka levelled for Watford with 10 minutes to go.

Two goals in two minutes from Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini seemed to settle matters but Abdoulaye Doucoure's tap-in on 94 minutes ensured a frenetic finish.

The win sees Southampton leapfrog Watford in the Premier League table as Claude Puel's side moved up to 10th.

"It was important we bounced back after that heartbreaking defeat at Wembley, " said two-goal Redmond.

"We knew once the final was done, the next challenge would be to get as many points as possible and move up the league table."

Saints deal with cup hangover

Watford, who went into the game with just one defeat in their last six league games, got off to the perfect start when they scored via a throw-in.

Younes Kaboul's long throw was headed on by Deeney to Stefano Okaka, who then teed up the Watford captain to volley past Fraser Forster from close range.

It was Deeney's 105th goal for Watford and moved him alongside Cliff Holton as the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in Watford history.

Southampton pressed for a reply and it came from some poor Watford defending. The Hornets failed to clear a loose ball and it came out to an unmarked Tadic in the 18-yard box, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Redmond then put the Saints into a deserved lead in first-half stoppage time.

It was a lovely worked goal, started by the England under-21 winger who played the ball to James Ward-Prowse. He in turn found Tadic on the right, who then cut back for Redmond to squeeze his shot into the far post.

Gabbiadini continues his goal glut

Manolo Gabbiadini was Saints' most in-form player going into this game, having scored five goals in his first three games since a £14m move from Napoli in January.

The Italy striker, who scored twice in the cup final, should have netted on 56 minutes as he outstripped Miguel Britos down the left flank, cut inside but then wasted a golden opportunity.

Linking with the excellent Tadic and Redmond, the Saints front three caused Watford plenty of danger on the break.

It was a surprise when Okaka levelled and the Italy striker should have put Watford ahead five minutes later with a two-on-one. Just 30 seconds later and Watford were punished as Gabbiadini scored his sixth for the club.

Heurelho Gomes spilt Sofiane Boufal's shot and Gabbiadini pounced to become the first Saints player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for the club.

Okaka's wastefulness was punished further by Redmond who lashed a shot past Gomes, just a minute later.

More to follow.