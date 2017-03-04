Premier League
Man Utd1Bournemouth1

Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) and Tyrone Mings
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) appeared to elbow Tyrone Mings late in the first half which eventually resulted in Andrew Surman's red card

Manchester United remained sixth in the Premier League with a draw against 10-man Bournemouth in a match that had two unpleasant incidents involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings.

Both occurred towards the end of the first half after the players had earlier been warned by referee Kevin Friend for an off-the-ball incident.

First, Mings appeared to land on the back of the head of the United forward as he lay on the ground, and then from a corner, Ibrahimovic appeared to elbow the Cherries defender.

That last incident was witnessed by Mings' team-mates, including midfielder Andrew Surman who pushed the Swedish striker to the ground.

He was consequently shown a yellow card, which Friend realised was his second after a long delay. The official eventually pulled out his red card.

That followed a period of United domination, and they took the lead when Marcos Rojo diverted Antonio Valencia's strike past keeper Artur Boruc.

The visitors - with only one win in 11 - then grabbed a shock equaliser when Joshua King converted from the spot after Phil Jones had brought down Marc Pugh.

United then won a penalty in the 71st minute when Adam Smith handled Paul Pogba's flick. But from the resulting spot-kick Boruc, magnificent during the match, dived to his right to keep out Ibrahimovic's effort.

Bournemouth hung on to earn their first league point in five games, but it is the incidents involving Ibrahimovic and Mings that will dominate the back pages.

Four incidents in five frantic minutes

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe arrived at Old Trafford feeling the effects of a stomach bug - and he would have felt more queasy after what he witnessed near the end of the first half.

Surman's sending off was the culmination of the bruising on and off-the-ball battle between Mings and Ibrahimovic.

Both had been talked to by Friend moments after the United striker had appeared to push the defender to the ground, early on in the opening period. Neither were punished then, nor were they punished just before the break following the two incidents.

The first was highlighted by a TV replay when Mings, in hurdling United captain Wayne Rooney after tackling him, appeared to land his boot on the top of Ibrahimovic, who was also lying on the turf.

From the corner, Ibrahimovic, again closely marked by Mings, appeared to elbow the defender in the face.

A melee then followed which resulted in a yellow card for Surman - his second - for a push on Ibrahimovic.

In an unsavoury end to the half, Bournemouth assistant Jason Tindall was also sent off for his protestations over the incident during the corner.

United fail to take advantage of dominance

If it was not for the brilliant saves of Boruc, United would have run away with this match.

The Cherries had conceded 51 goals in the league coming into the fixture - more than any other club - and it could have been 57 inside the first 22 minutes.

Boruc, with a strong sun in his eyes in the first half, made great saves to keep out strikes from Pogba, Rooney and then Anthony Martial. United also twice went close through Ibrahimovic.

And in the second half the Polish keeper pushed away another Pogba effort before he capped off his excellent display with a brilliant penalty save.

From United's point of view it will be a match in which they had 21 chances and only managed to convert one.

Man of the match - Artur Boruc (Bournemouth)

Artur Boruc
The Polish keeper made a string of superb saves including one to keep out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A Valencia
  • 4Jones
  • 5Rojo
  • 23ShawSubstituted forRashfordat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 16CarrickBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFellainiat 70'minutes
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 10RooneySubstituted forLingardat 70'minutes
  • 11Martial
  • 9IbrahimovicBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 12Smalling
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Blind
  • 19Rashford
  • 20Romero
  • 21Herrera
  • 27Fellaini

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15Smith
  • 3Cook
  • 26MingsSubstituted forCargillat 78'minutes
  • 11Daniels
  • 6SurmanBooked at 45mins
  • 8ArterBooked at 13mins
  • 24Fraser
  • 17KingSubstituted forGradelat 88'minutes
  • 7PughSubstituted forGoslingat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 9Afobe

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 10Gradel
  • 14Smith
  • 21Allsop
  • 32Wilshere
  • 33Ibe
  • 38Cargill
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
75,245

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 1, Bournemouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Bournemouth 1.

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benik Afobe (Bournemouth).

Attempt blocked. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Max Gradel replaces Joshua King because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.

Booking

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Baily Cargill replaces Tyrone Mings because of an injury.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Harry Arter (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Penalty saved! Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Adam Smith (Bournemouth) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Luke Shaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Wayne Rooney.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Michael Carrick.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.

Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).

Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.

Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2620333663
2Tottenham2615833253
3Man City2516452252
4Arsenal2515552650
5Liverpool2614752249
6Man Utd26131031749
7Everton2612861544
8West Brom271188441
9Watford279711-1234
10West Ham269611-933
11Stoke278910-1033
12Burnley279513-932
13Southampton268612-430
14Bournemouth277614-1527
15Leicester276714-1725
16Swansea277416-2525
17Middlesbrough2741112-923
18Crystal Palace276516-1323
19Hull275715-2722
20Sunderland265417-2419
View full Premier League table

