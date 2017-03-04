Match ends, Swansea City 3, Burnley 2.
Swansea City 3-2 Burnley
Fernando Llorente's injury-time goal gave Swansea City a thrilling and controversial win over Burnley to give the Welsh club's hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation a huge lift.
Llorente's thumping header gave the hosts an early lead but Burnley levelled as Andre Gray struck with a penalty, wrongly awarded by referee Anthony Taylor after the ball had hit the arm of Clarets striker Sam Vokes.
Swansea controlled the game in terms of possession and chances - hitting the woodwork three times - but fell behind in the second half as Gray scored with a sharp turn and finish.
Martin Olsson's powerful effort brought Swansea level and, deep into added time, Llorente rose majestically to head in and prompt ecstatic celebrations at the Liberty Stadium.
Victory moves the Swans five points clear of the relegation zone while Burnley, still without an away win in the league this season, slip to 12th in the table.
The Clarets' tally of two points on the road is the lowest in the Premier League but, midway through the second half, they looked like ending their long wait for an away win.
But ultimately justice was done as a dominant Swansea side recovered from the controversy of Gray's penalty to claim a deserved three points.
Penalty controversy
Until Llorente's dramatic winner, the game seemed destined to be defined by one of the most contentious refereeing decisions of the season.
The introduction of video technology to assist referees has been the subject of intense debate for years, with the International Football Association Board discussing the matter as recently as Friday.
If football's governing bodies were looking for evidence to support the implementation of video technology, Taylor's decision to award Burnley a penalty was a convincing argument.
Vokes' arm was the only one outstretched in the Swansea penalty area from a Burnley corner and, despite the hosts' appeals for a free-kick for handball, Taylor pointed to the spot and Gray confidently converted.
The Swans' players, coaches and fans were as incredulous as they were furious and, energised by their raw sense of injustice, the home side took control of the encounter.
They hit the woodwork three times in the first half alone - twice through Alfie Mawson and once through Llorente - but Burnley held on gamely and looked set to snatch an unlikely win when Gray swivelled and fired into the bottom corner in the second half.
Burnley away day blues continue
Despite boasting the joint-third best home record in the Premier League, a division-low tally on the road meant Burnley were far from immune to the threat of relegation.
In fact, their points per game ratio from away matches of 0.4 was the lowest of the Premier League era - but their fortuitously-awarded first-half penalty suggested this might be the day their fortunes changed.
It was not to be as Swansea, undeterred by falling behind, continued to dominate the encounter.
They equalised as Olsson finished emphatically after Gylfi Sigurdsson's delightful backheel, and their relentless pursuit of a winner was eventually rewarded when Llorente towered above Burnley's defenders and planted his header firmly into the net.
That gave Swansea a fifth win from eight games since they appointed Paul Clement, and the head coach summoned the spirit of a young Jose Mourinho as he celebrated Llorente's winner by sprinting along the touchline with his arms aloft, savouring the delirious celebrations of the home fans.
Man of the match - Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
Leroy Fer was the driving force in Swansea's midfield and Andre Gray scored twice for Burnley, but Llorente's two excellent headers were the deciding moments of class - and could be the difference between survival and relegation for the Swans.
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26NaughtonSubstituted forRangelat 89'minutes
- 33Fernandez
- 6Mawson
- 16Olsson
- 8FerBooked at 57mins
- 24CorkBooked at 85mins
- 42CarrollSubstituted forAmatat 90+5'minutes
- 28NarsinghSubstituted forJ Ayewat 73'minutes
- 9Llorente
- 23Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 3J Ayew
- 7Britton
- 10Bastón
- 13Nordfeldt
- 15Routledge
- 22Rangel
Burnley
- 17Robinson
- 2Lowton
- 5Keane
- 6MeeBooked at 54mins
- 23WardBooked at 10mins
- 21Boyd
- 19BartonSubstituted forWestwoodat 80'minutes
- 13Hendrick
- 12BradySubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forTarkowskiat 80'minutes
- 7Gray
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 18Westwood
- 26Tarkowski
- 27Darikwa
- 29Pope
- 32Agyei
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 20,679
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, Burnley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jordi Amat replaces Tom Carroll.
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 3, Burnley 2. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Carroll with a cross.
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt blocked. Tom Carroll (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jack Cork (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Angel Rangel replaces Kyle Naughton because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Booking
Jack Cork (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Cork (Swansea City).
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. James Tarkowski replaces Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Westwood replaces Joey Barton.
Attempt missed. Martin Olsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Tom Carroll with a cross.
Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jordan Ayew replaces Luciano Narsingh.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 2, Burnley 2. Martin Olsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a through ball.
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Gray (Burnley).
Martin Olsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Scott Arfield replaces Robbie Brady.