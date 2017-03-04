Premier League
Leicester3Hull1

Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Christian Fuchs
Christian Fuchs' goal was only his second goal for Leicester in 69 appearances

Leicester City came from behind to beat Hull City as Foxes caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare gained his second win from his two games in charge.

The 2015-16 champions went behind when Sam Clucas, who began his career at Leicester, scored from close range from Kamil Grosicki's pull-back.

But Christian Fuchs equalised after good work down the left wing from Jamie Vardy.

Last season's PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored his first league goal since November, a low 18-yard strike, before Tom Huddlestone headed into his own net to seal a deserved victory for Leicester and Shakespeare.

Shakespeare's perfect job interview continues

Craig Shakespeare is set to hold talks with the club's board next week to discuss whether he should get the manager's job on a full-time basis after the club sacked title-winner Claudio Ranieri last month.

Well, it was another perfect job interview from Shakespeare as he has returned Leicester to playing in a way similar to last season.

They have gone back to basics with a 4-4-2 formation and Jamie Vardy, who was outstanding throughout, given service and able to run on to passes and terrorise the defence with his pace. Mahrez was also given a free role and licence to drop deep and influence the game in a way that led to his 18-goal tally last season.

Ranieri will question whether his players stopped playing for him, as this victory, with the same group of players, followed a similar 3-1 victory against Liverpool on Monday.

Nevertheless, the result eases the Foxes relegation fears - taking them five points above the relegation zone.

The only surprise was that Hull took the lead against the run of play after Leicester had wasted three early chances to score.

But the Foxes were only behind for 13 minutes when Fuchs finished with a shot from eight yards out after Vardy's pace had created the opportunity down the left flank.

Mahrez jinked to create space on the edge of the penalty area to give Leicester the lead, although Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic will be unhappy at being beaten at his near post with the low strike.

Leicester's third goal was more fortunate, with the ball inadvertently bouncing off Hull captain Tom Huddlestone after Onyinye Ndidi flicked on a corner.

Missed chance haunts Hull

Hull City manager Marco Silva had no complaints about the result, calling it "fair" but him and the club's supporters will rue a missed chance to go ahead early in the second half when the game was level at 1-1.

Centre-half Harry Maguire, tipped for an England call-up by Silva, flicked an effort at goal, and with Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel beaten, the ball rebounded off the post.

Silva has been in charge of Hull since January and, despite winning eight points from his seven Premier League games, has never seen his side out of the relegation zone.

They are now three points behind 17th-placed Crystal Palace and face a must-win game next time out when they entertain fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Sam Clucas
Hull's Sam Clucas started his career at Leicester. but was released without playing a senior game

'It is the Mahrez of old' - what they said

Leicester caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare: "We spoke to the players before the game, they showed resilience and character. It was against the run of play to go 1-0 down, but to bounce back showed the resilience in our side.

"Riyad Mahrez has been frustrated with himself. We told him to go out there and be himself. It is the Mahrez of old with the goal he scored.

"Results gives players confidence. Back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season.

"In terms of our points, it has been a turnaround. Everyone looked at the game against Liverpool on Monday and to get the three points under pressure was important but to back that up with another win was vitally important.

On whether he will get the job full time, Shakespeare replies: "I am comfortable. We have a few days away now. I have been kept informed. I am told we will have a chat at the end of next week.

"We know the last 11 games will have twist and turns, we need to take care of ourselves."

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17Simpson
  • 5Morgan
  • 6Huth
  • 28Fuchs
  • 4DrinkwaterBooked at 49mins
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forSlimaniat 83'minutes
  • 20OkazakiSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
  • 11Albrighton
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 3Chilwell
  • 10King
  • 13Amartey
  • 19Slimani
  • 21Zieler
  • 22Gray
  • 23Ulloa

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 27Elmohamady
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 5Maguire
  • 3Robertson
  • 8HuddlestoneBooked at 89mins
  • 50MarkovicSubstituted forDiomandeat 78'minutes
  • 10N'DiayeSubstituted forHernándezat 68'minutes
  • 11Clucas
  • 17Grosicki
  • 24Niasse

Substitutes

  • 7Meyler
  • 9Hernández
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 15Maloney
  • 20Diomande
  • 23Marshall
  • 28Tymon
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
31,971

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamHull
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.

Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).

Goal!

Own Goal by Tom Huddlestone, Hull City. Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.

Booking

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.

Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

Attempt saved. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Riyad Mahrez.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).

Robert Huth (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Lazar Markovic.

Oumar Niasse (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).

Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abel Hernández.

Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Leicester City. Danny Simpson tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Shinji Okazaki.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Alfred N'Diaye.

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Morgan with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kamil Grosicki (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Leicester City 2, Hull City 1. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Huth following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2620333663
2Tottenham2615833253
3Man City2516452252
4Arsenal2615652651
5Liverpool2714852250
6Man Utd26131031749
7Everton2612861544
8West Brom271179240
9Stoke279810-835
10Southampton269611-233
11West Ham269611-933
12Burnley279414-1031
13Watford278712-1431
14Bournemouth277614-1527
15Leicester277614-1527
16Swansea278316-2427
17Crystal Palace277416-1125
18Middlesbrough2741013-1122
19Hull275616-2921
20Sunderland265417-2419
View full Premier League table

