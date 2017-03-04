Match ends, Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.
Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
Leicester City came from behind to beat Hull City as Foxes caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare gained his second win from his two games in charge.
The 2015-16 champions went behind when Sam Clucas, who began his career at Leicester, scored from close range from Kamil Grosicki's pull-back.
But Christian Fuchs equalised after good work down the left wing from Jamie Vardy.
Last season's PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored his first league goal since November, a low 18-yard strike, before Tom Huddlestone headed into his own net to seal a deserved victory for Leicester and Shakespeare.
Shakespeare's perfect job interview continues
Craig Shakespeare is set to hold talks with the club's board next week to discuss whether he should get the manager's job on a full-time basis after the club sacked title-winner Claudio Ranieri last month.
Well, it was another perfect job interview from Shakespeare as he has returned Leicester to playing in a way similar to last season.
They have gone back to basics with a 4-4-2 formation and Jamie Vardy, who was outstanding throughout, given service and able to run on to passes and terrorise the defence with his pace. Mahrez was also given a free role and licence to drop deep and influence the game in a way that led to his 18-goal tally last season.
Ranieri will question whether his players stopped playing for him, as this victory, with the same group of players, followed a similar 3-1 victory against Liverpool on Monday.
Nevertheless, the result eases the Foxes relegation fears - taking them five points above the relegation zone.
The only surprise was that Hull took the lead against the run of play after Leicester had wasted three early chances to score.
But the Foxes were only behind for 13 minutes when Fuchs finished with a shot from eight yards out after Vardy's pace had created the opportunity down the left flank.
Mahrez jinked to create space on the edge of the penalty area to give Leicester the lead, although Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic will be unhappy at being beaten at his near post with the low strike.
Leicester's third goal was more fortunate, with the ball inadvertently bouncing off Hull captain Tom Huddlestone after Onyinye Ndidi flicked on a corner.
Missed chance haunts Hull
Hull City manager Marco Silva had no complaints about the result, calling it "fair" but him and the club's supporters will rue a missed chance to go ahead early in the second half when the game was level at 1-1.
Centre-half Harry Maguire, tipped for an England call-up by Silva, flicked an effort at goal, and with Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel beaten, the ball rebounded off the post.
Silva has been in charge of Hull since January and, despite winning eight points from his seven Premier League games, has never seen his side out of the relegation zone.
They are now three points behind 17th-placed Crystal Palace and face a must-win game next time out when they entertain fellow strugglers Swansea City.
'It is the Mahrez of old' - what they said
Leicester caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare: "We spoke to the players before the game, they showed resilience and character. It was against the run of play to go 1-0 down, but to bounce back showed the resilience in our side.
"Riyad Mahrez has been frustrated with himself. We told him to go out there and be himself. It is the Mahrez of old with the goal he scored.
"Results gives players confidence. Back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season.
"In terms of our points, it has been a turnaround. Everyone looked at the game against Liverpool on Monday and to get the three points under pressure was important but to back that up with another win was vitally important.
On whether he will get the job full time, Shakespeare replies: "I am comfortable. We have a few days away now. I have been kept informed. I am told we will have a chat at the end of next week.
"We know the last 11 games will have twist and turns, we need to take care of ourselves."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 17Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 6Huth
- 28Fuchs
- 4DrinkwaterBooked at 49mins
- 25Ndidi
- 26MahrezSubstituted forSlimaniat 83'minutes
- 20OkazakiSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
- 11Albrighton
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 3Chilwell
- 10King
- 13Amartey
- 19Slimani
- 21Zieler
- 22Gray
- 23Ulloa
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 27Elmohamady
- 13Ranocchia
- 5Maguire
- 3Robertson
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 89mins
- 50MarkovicSubstituted forDiomandeat 78'minutes
- 10N'DiayeSubstituted forHernándezat 68'minutes
- 11Clucas
- 17Grosicki
- 24Niasse
Substitutes
- 7Meyler
- 9Hernández
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 15Maloney
- 20Diomande
- 23Marshall
- 28Tymon
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 31,971
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).
Goal!
Own Goal by Tom Huddlestone, Hull City. Leicester City 3, Hull City 1.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Booking
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Robert Huth (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Lazar Markovic.
Oumar Niasse (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Leicester City. Danny Simpson tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Shinji Okazaki.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Morgan with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kamil Grosicki (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Hull City 1. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Huth following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Maguire.