West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace

Andros Townsend appears exhausted after his lung-busting late solo goal

Brilliant second-half strikes from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend earned Crystal Palace victory at West Brom which saw them move out of the Premier League bottom three.

Zaha's 55th-minute goal was only the second effort on target in the match, but it was worth savouring.

Yohan Cabaye played a sublime cross-field pass for his team-mate on the left of the area. The former Manchester United player chested down the ball and then struck a low, angled effort past keeper Ben Foster.

But better was to come six minutes from time.

Townsend picked up the ball from the left of his own area and ran to the opposition box, before shifting past marker Gareth McAuley in the area and striking a low drive past Foster.

He looked exhausted after the lung-busting late run, but it assured Palace of a very important three points in their fight to stay up.

Zaha effort brings match to life

There were only five shots on target during this largely uneventful spectacle at The Hawthorns. The closest either team came to scoring in the opening 45 minutes was when Christian Benteke's header was cleared off the line by Chris Brunt.

It needed something special to break the deadlock - step forward Zaha.

He had drifted in and out of the game, with his best contribution up until the goal coming from a teasing cross that McAuley did well to clear.

Then came the goal. Cabaye found Zaha with a pass any quarter-back would be proud of. The Palace winger controlled the ball, first time, before drilling into the far corner.

That strike would have been a worthy winner, but it was trumped by Townsend's effort.

The winger, who moments earlier had a shot blocked by Foster, ran the full length of the pitch before applying a firm finish, which went in from a slight deflection off Jonny Evans.