Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace
Brilliant second-half strikes from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend earned Crystal Palace victory at West Brom which saw them move out of the Premier League bottom three.
Zaha's 55th-minute goal was only the second effort on target in the match, but it was worth savouring.
Yohan Cabaye played a sublime cross-field pass for his team-mate on the left of the area. The former Manchester United player chested down the ball and then struck a low, angled effort past keeper Ben Foster.
But better was to come six minutes from time.
Townsend picked up the ball from the left of his own area and ran to the opposition box, before shifting past marker Gareth McAuley in the area and striking a low drive past Foster.
He looked exhausted after the lung-busting late run, but it assured Palace of a very important three points in their fight to stay up.
Zaha effort brings match to life
There were only five shots on target during this largely uneventful spectacle at The Hawthorns. The closest either team came to scoring in the opening 45 minutes was when Christian Benteke's header was cleared off the line by Chris Brunt.
It needed something special to break the deadlock - step forward Zaha.
He had drifted in and out of the game, with his best contribution up until the goal coming from a teasing cross that McAuley did well to clear.
Then came the goal. Cabaye found Zaha with a pass any quarter-back would be proud of. The Palace winger controlled the ball, first time, before drilling into the far corner.
That strike would have been a worthy winner, but it was trumped by Townsend's effort.
The winger, who moments earlier had a shot blocked by Foster, ran the full length of the pitch before applying a firm finish, which went in from a slight deflection off Jonny Evans.
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 6Evans
- 2NyomSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 71'minutes
- 8Livermore
- 11Brunt
- 24FletcherSubstituted forLekoat 81'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 22ChadliSubstituted forMcCleanat 63'minutes
- 9Rondón
Substitutes
- 3Olsson
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 5Yacob
- 12M Wilson
- 13Myhill
- 14McClean
- 45Leko
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2Ward
- 5Tomkins
- 12Sakho
- 3van AanholtSubstituted forSchluppat 62'minutes
- 7CabayeSubstituted forDannat 74'minutes
- 28Milivojevic
- 11ZahaSubstituted forMcArthurat 86'minutes
- 42Puncheon
- 10Townsend
- 17C BentekeBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 6Dann
- 9Campbell
- 18McArthur
- 26Sako
- 27Delaney
- 31Schlupp
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 24,051
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jonathan Leko replaces Darren Fletcher.
Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Nyom.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James McClean replaces Nacer Chadli.
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Patrick van Aanholt because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nyom.
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).