Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough

Marko Arnautovic scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season for Stoke

A Marko Arnautovic double helped Stoke City ease to victory as struggling Middlesbrough slipped into the Premier League relegation zone.

Arnautovic opened the scoring with a superb solo goal, plucking the ball out of the air with a neat touch and rounding Victor Valdes to finish.

The Austrian doubled the Potters' lead before the break, lashing in from close range after Peter Crouch's nod down.

Ben Gibson had an effort ruled out for offside, but that was as close as Boro came.

The results means Aitor Karanka's side have not scored in their past four league games.

The Arnautovic show

Potters boss Mark Hughes said Arnautovic "doesn't like scoring as much as he should do" after the win, but if the tricky forward can maintain this sort of form then he may well end up as Stoke's top scorer for a second successive season.

That would be a blessing for Hughes, who this week dismissed on-loan striker Wilfried Bony's claims that it was "crazy" he was not playing. Hughes is also yet to give new signing Saido Berahino a league start.

Former Inter and Werder Bremen man Arnautovic linked well with Crouch, and the touch for his first goal was one of a player brimming with confidence.

The Austrian was a thorn in the Middlesbrough side almost immediately from kick-off, teeing up team-mate Ramadan Sobhi only to see the Egypt winger strike the bar.

More to follow.